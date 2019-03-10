For the second time in two months, Nicki Minaj has cancelled a concert at the last minute.



On Saturday night, the “Barbie Tingz” rapper was scheduled to perform in Bordeaux, France. However, after fans had already filed into the Arkea Arena, the attendees were informed that the show had been cancelled. The reason for the cancellation? A lack of electricity, according to the 36-year-old performer, who hopped on Instagram afterward to explain the situation in her own words.



“You guys, it’s not in my best interest not perform and lose money and aggravate my fans,” she explained in a video in her Instagram Stories, rocking her new long green locks. “I love performing for my fans. I’m more excited than you are before the show. These two cities that had technical issues were cities that I had never been before and we tried to add them but they just didn’t have the power in the building to facilitate my show. And they didn’t tell us that until three hours before the show … we did sound check, they said it was fine."

"But anyway, every artist has technical difficulties and has to cancel shows," she added. "I wanna tell you guys that I love you dearly and I really hope to make it up very soon.”

The other tour date cancellation referenced was her Feb. 22 show in Bratislava, Slovakia. As she explained, they also apparently didn’t have the electrical capabilities to be able to support her act.

However, Minaj’s explanation did little to appease some attendees in Bordeaux on Saturday night who began chanting, “Cardi B! Cardi B!” as the arena was began emptying out.

cksjsh when the staff announced the concert was cancelled they started chanting cardi b name

pic.twitter.com/wEfJK5EMs7 — ⌒♡⌒ (@BlueMoonDuDu) March 10, 2019

As fans know, Minaj and Cardi have had a contentious relationship at best. Their feuding culminated in a scuffle at a New York Fashion Week party in September.



After the Saturday show’s cancellation, Minaj headed back to her hotel, where she briefly greeted fans outside, who she shouted an apology to, before heading to a carnival with boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

#NickiWrldTour Burdeaux. I'm so heartbroken 💔 I'm coming back to Spain, my sister record this video yesterday when Nicki come to see us in the hotel. @NICKIMINAJpic.twitter.com/SZTSMrPnkf — Selenator Gomez Spain (@Selenator_1200) March 10, 2019

