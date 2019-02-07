Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj Shut Down Feud Rumors

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj have nothing but love for each other.

The music superstars sparked feud rumors with the release of Minaj's latest song, "Bust Down Barbiana." In the lyrics, the 36-year-old rapper says, "Killing everybody beat, thank u, next Ariana."

Some fans took the reference to Grande's smash song, "Thank U, Next," as a diss from Minaj, but the women were quick to dispel any bad blood between them. In response to a since deleted tweet, one Twitter user asked Grande, "So it wasn't shade?"

"No silly a**," Grande replied. "There will never be anything but love between us ever. She’s been there for me (in real life) every time I’ve needed somebody and I’ll always be there for her. We love each other. Bet."

Minaj agreed with Grande's sentiment, quote tweeting the "7 Rings" singer and writing, "Not more than you’ve been there for me behind the scenes. Love you. For life."

"🌫🖤 the most," Grande, 25, wrote back.

The pair's friendship has been well known for years, with Grande and Minaj collaborating on five songs since 2014. Grande and Minaj first sang together in the 2014 hit "Bang Bang," where they were also joined by Jessie J. Later that year, Grande was featured on Minaj's track, "Get On Your Knees."

It was Grande's turn to feature Minaj next, which she did on "Side to Side," a track that appeared on her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman. Since then, they both appeared in songs on each other's 2018 albums: Minaj on Grande's "The Light Is Coming" and Grande on Minaj's "Bed."

Though all is well between these two, Minaj has been feuding with fellow rapper Cardi B. Watch the video below for more on their ongoing disagreement:

