Nicki Minaj's Capsule With This Luxury Fashion Label Is So Extra
Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Fendi.
The rapper is set to release a capsule collection in collaboration with the Italian luxury design house online and at select boutiques on Oct. 14. The range will embody Fendi's signature "FF" logo-laden pieces and Minaj's statement-making style. She shared a sneak peek of the collection with photos from the campaign, shot by Steven Klein, on Instagram.
Expect lots of bright pink and metallics on everything from bomber jackets and cut-out dresses to oversized puffer coats, including a hoodie emblazoned with an illustration of Minaj's face.
The collection will also feature handbags, accessories, menswear and a kids line.
Peek her Fendi capsule, ahead.
