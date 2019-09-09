Nicki Minaj's Capsule With This Luxury Fashion Label Is So Extra

Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Fendi.

The rapper is set to release a capsule collection in collaboration with the Italian luxury design house online and at select boutiques on Oct. 14. The range will embody Fendi's signature "FF" logo-laden pieces and Minaj's statement-making style. She shared a sneak peek of the collection with photos from the campaign, shot by Steven Klein, on Instagram.

Expect lots of bright pink and metallics on everything from bomber jackets and cut-out dresses to oversized puffer coats, including a hoodie emblazoned with an illustration of Minaj's face.

The collection will also feature handbags, accessories, menswear and a kids line.

Peek her Fendi capsule, ahead.

