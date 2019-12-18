Harry Styles Talks About Friendship With Rumored Ex Kendall Jenner

Harry Styles isn't interested in spilling about his personal life, not even to Ellen DeGeneres! The 25-year-old former boy bander has been linked to stars like Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, but he doesn't seem particularly keen on dishing about the rumored romances, no matter how many hints are thrown out.

On Wednesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Styles is talking about his recent hosting gigs, including his stint on The Late Late Show With James Corden where he worked with guest and rumored ex Jenner.

"You and Kendall are really good friends now, right?" DeGeneres asks Styles of the 24-year-old model and reality TV star.

"Yeah, we've been friends for a while now, yeah, for like several years," he replies simply, not taking the bait.

"It's sweet that you all are still really good friends," DeGeneres adds, grinning.

"Yeah. Yeah, I think so. Right?" Styles answers, smiling. "OK!"

DeGeneres goes on to press, "Some people are saying that this album is all about a breakup from someone."

"OK," Styles responds, laughing.

"So the question is, is it?" DeGeneres asks.

"I think I definitely write from a personal experience. I think a lot of people do. I think if you want your songs to be honest and connect with people, it's usually from writing honestly," Styles explains. "So yeah, it's definitely about, I guess, what I was going through at the time. And that's both good and bad. I think the thing with this album for me is while I was making it, the times when I was kind of sad were probably like some of the saddest times in my life, but then at the same time the times when I was happy were some of the best times I've ever had in my life. It's both, it's a fine line."

Styles' album, Fine Line, was released last week, and fans were quick to praise the interior poster on the album booklet, which features an entirely nude shot of the British singer. Styles reveals to DeGeneres how the image came about.

"[The photographer] was like, 'OK, this shirt's not really working, so let's try it without the shirt. Those trousers aren't really working, so let's try it without the trousers.' And he kind of looked at me and I was like, 'These pants aren't really working, are they?' And he was like, 'No,'" Styles jokes.

Later in the show, the musician, who recently hosted Saturday Night Live, plays a prank on an unsuspecting pizza delivery man. Watch the clip below:

And if you missed Jenner and Styles on The Late Late Show, you can check it out here:

