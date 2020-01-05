Harry Styles is following Donnie Wahlberg's lead.

The "Sign of the Times" singer celebrated the new year with a generous $2,020 to a bartender named Yahya at the Caribbean Fish Market on the island of St. Thomas. Styles was spotted vacationing in Anguilla with Adele on Friday; it appears they've since been joined by James Corden.

"Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!" Yahya wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of Styles' receipt. "@donniewahlberg you got the second worldwide response from Harry Styles all the way from St Thomas Virgin Islands with @j_corden and @adele Happy new year guys!"

Yahya also shared a photo of Styles and Corden, writing, "@harrystyles being the best person he can ever be... @j_corden photobombing!??? For real? 😂."

Donnie Walhberg, meanwhile, kicked off his #2020tipchallenge with a visit to IHOP with wife Jenny McCarthy last week. "@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge," McCarthy tweeted on New Year's Day.

See more on the couple in the video below.

