Harry Styles Leaves $2020 Tip During Anguilla Trip With Adele and James Corden

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Harry Styles Addresses His Sexuality
Harry Styles is following Donnie Wahlberg's lead. 

The  "Sign of the Times" singer celebrated the new year with a generous $2,020 to a bartender named Yahya at the Caribbean Fish Market on the island of St. Thomas. Styles was spotted vacationing in Anguilla with Adele on Friday; it appears they've since been joined by James Corden.   

"Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!" Yahya wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of Styles' receipt.  "@donniewahlberg you got the second worldwide response from Harry Styles all the way from St Thomas Virgin Islands with @j_corden and @adele Happy new year guys!"

Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life! @donniewahlberg you got the second worldwide response from Harry Styles all the way from St Thomas Virgin Islands with @j_corden and @adele Happy new year guys!

Yahya also shared a photo of Styles and Corden, writing, "@harrystyles being the best person he can ever be... @j_corden photobombing!??? For real? 😂." 

Donnie Walhberg, meanwhile, kicked off his #2020tipchallenge with a visit to IHOP with wife Jenny McCarthy last week. "@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge," McCarthy tweeted on New Year's Day. 

