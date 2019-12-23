Harry Styles may have poked fun at some of his One Direction brethren during a recent Saturday Night Live appearance, but there's still plenty of love between him and Liam Payne.

In fact, there's a whole lot of it, as Payne took to Instagram on Monday to congratulate his former bandmate on his major achievement,

"Massive congrats H, on becoming the first UK Male artist to debut at No.1 with your first two albums!" Payne wrote alongside a picture of Styles' Fine Line album cover. "What an achievement, you must be over the moon 💫."

Styles' Fine Line, which dropped last week, debuted at No. 1, and, according to Billboard, had "the biggest week for a pop album by a male artist in over four years."



And, to be fair, it was also Zayn Malik whom he jokingly referred to as Ringo during his SNL monologue, not Payne. But Payne also recently released new music, debuting his solo album, LP1, on Dec. 6.

Payne, 26, recently reunited with Styles, 25, for the first time in years, and while visiting Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this week, he opened up about the encounter during a game of "Plead the Fifth."

"We spoke about a number of things, we hadn't seen each other for three years," he revealed. "Literally I hadn't seen him once, we hadn't spoken or anything. He was pretty much the same boy that I left him. We spoke about kids and happiness and all sorts of stuff."



