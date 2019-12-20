Liam Payne Reacts to Harry Styles’ Zayn Malik Diss on ‘SNL’

Liam Payne thinks that Harry Styles'recent joke about Zayn Malik on Saturday Night Live is all in good fun.

On Thursday's Watch What Happen Live With Andy Cohen, the 26-year-old former One Directioner was asked about Styles referring to Malik as "Ringo" during his recent Saturday Night Live monologue.

"I think it's just a funny joke at the end of the day. Obviously Zayn's circumstances for leaving were his own and it's a different situation for all of us and I suppose we deal with it in a different way," Payne told host Cohen. "I thought it was quite funny."

Payne recently reunited with Styles for the first time in years, and during a game of "Plead the Fifth" on WWHL he opened up about the encounter.

"We spoke about a number of things, we hadn't seen each other for three years," he revealed. "Literally I hadn't seen him once, we hadn't spoken or anything. He was pretty much the same boy that I left him. We spoke about kids and happiness and all sorts of stuff."

While he was candid about Styles, Payne chose to plead the fifth when he was asked about the rumors that he dated supermodel Naomi Campbell. This forced him to answer the question about which member of One Direction is the "most well-endowed."

"I'd have to say myself! I'm going to say me, that's almost like pleading the Fifth," he quipped.

