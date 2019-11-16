Harry Styles made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut over the weekend and used his well-known personal life and history with One Direction to slay his first-ever monologue.

Taking to the stage in a beige jacket, blue shirt and yellow slacks -- giving off serious Mick Jagger vibes -- Styles compared hosting SNL to dating and being in a relationship.

"And just like all my serious relationships, were gonna spend one incredible night together and then never see each other again," Styles said with a charming smile.

To get into his comfort zone, Styles sat down at a black grand piano and delivered the rest of his monologue while "playing" a light jazz tune.

"I'm not in a boy band anymore. I'm in a man band," Styles joked, reminding everyone how he used to be in One Direction.

"How crazy would it be if they were here tonight?" Styles said, to the cheering of the audience. "They're not though. But wouldn't it be crazy if they were? But They're not."

He went on to say that he still thinks of his former band mates as his "family."

"I love those guys. Niall, Liam, Louis..." Styles said, struggling to come up with the name of the former One Direction member Zayn Malik, who left the group long before they went their separate ways. "Uh.. Ringo! Yeah, that's it."

"I'm so grateful Simon Cowell grew us in those test tubes," Styles added.

It was a great start to what quickly went on to become one of the season's best episodes, largely because of Styles' enthusiasm.

SNL airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 pm. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Harry Styles Is Releasing His New Album on Ex Taylor Swift's 30th Birthday

Harry Styles Taking on 'Double Duty' as 'SNL' Musical Guest and Host

Harry Styles Is Sweaty and Shirtless in New Music Video for 'Lights Up'