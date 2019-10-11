Harry Styles Is Sweaty and Shirtless in New Music Video for 'Lights Up': Watch
Harry Styles fans have lots to celebrate! The 25-year-old singer released his new song, "Lights Up," along with a sexy new music video.
The tune marks Styles' first single in more than two years, and was co-written by the former One Direction member himself.
In the racy music video, which was filmed in Mexico, a shirtless Styles is surrounded by sweaty people rubbing up against him.
"What do you mean? I'm sorry, by the way," Styles sings. "Never coming back down. Can't you see I could but wouldn't stay. Wouldn't put it like that."
The video cuts to Styles in a full sequin outfit on the beach and in a billowy-sleeved number riding on the back of a motorcycle.
In the September issue of Rolling Stone, Styles said his upcoming album is "all about having sex and feeling sad."
