Harry Styles fans have lots to celebrate! The 25-year-old singer released his new song, "Lights Up," along with a sexy new music video.

The tune marks Styles' first single in more than two years, and was co-written by the former One Direction member himself.

In the racy music video, which was filmed in Mexico, a shirtless Styles is surrounded by sweaty people rubbing up against him.

"What do you mean? I'm sorry, by the way," Styles sings. "Never coming back down. Can't you see I could but wouldn't stay. Wouldn't put it like that."

The video cuts to Styles in a full sequin outfit on the beach and in a billowy-sleeved number riding on the back of a motorcycle.

In the September issue of Rolling Stone, Styles said his upcoming album is "all about having sex and feeling sad."

For more from Styles, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Harry Styles Reveals Why He Passed on Playing Prince Eric in ‘The Little Mermaid’

Harry Styles Fans Are Losing It Over His New Hair: See the Pic!

Harry Styles Opens Up About Sex, Drug Use and Reuniting With One Direction

Related Gallery