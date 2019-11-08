Liam Payne Reacts to Speculation Over Girlfriend Maya Henry's Age

Liam Payne is defending his relationship.

Earlier this week, a social media user took to Twitter to criticize the 26-year-old former One Direction member's relationship with model Maya Henry.

"Every article about Liam’s girlfriend says she’s 19 when she’s actually 18," the user claimed. "This is intentional because when fabricating this ridiculous PR campaign for her they said that they’ve been together for a year, which would mean that Liam was dating a 17 y/o. She’s a senior in HS."

Payne responded to the tweet on Wednesday, writing, "19 don’t believe everything you read on the internet 🙄"

Payne and Henry were first publicly linked in September, after reportedly keeping their relationship private for a few months, with some reports claiming it was as long as a year.

While Henry's birthday is publicly listed as June 15, 2000 -- which would make her 19 -- some are still questioning her age. The main reason for the confusion comes from her lavish quinceanera to celebrate her 15th birthday in 2016. If the party, which reportedly cost $6 million, was indicative of her age, that would mean Henry is currently 18.

During a recent interview on the Table Manners With Jessie Ware podcast, Payne gushed over being happy in his relationship and life in general.

"I'm the happiest I've ever been," he said. "It took a long time to get to this place and I'm glad that I'm at this stage of my life now."

