It may only be August, but it’s never too early to start planning for the holidays.

Lifetime announced its largest holiday movie slate ever, with 28 movies premiering between Oct. 25 and Dec. 25. Megan Hilty will kick things off with Sweet Mount Christmas while Hilarie Burton, Sarah Drew, Melissa Joan Hart, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Kelly Rowland and many more are set to star in new titles this holiday season.

The network's annual It's a Wonderful Lifetime event will also feature all-day holiday programming and the premiere of a new special, Battle of the Christmas Movie Stars, which will see some of the network’s biggest stars competing against one another.

Check out the full slate of films and premiere dates below.

A Sweet Mountain Christmas

Lifetime

Starring: Megan Hilty and Marcus Rosner

Premieres: Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Country music star Laney Blu (Hilty) hasn't been back to her Tennessee hometown in years. It wasn’t the kindest place to grow up, so when her career skyrocketed at 17, she was happy to leave it behind. Though she’s set to headline a Christmas concert in NYC, Laney decides to make a quick pit-stop to see her family. When a freak snowstorm hits, she finds herself stranded in the town, and is roped into taking part in a local Christmas concert. As Laney spends more time in her hometown, it becomes less and less like she remembered it. She begins to fall in love with the people, place and just maybe, a handsome snowplow driver named Robbie (Rosner). When the storm lets up, will Laney head off to NYC or will home be where her heart is?

The Road Home for Christmas

Lifetime

Starring: Marla Sokoloff, Rob Mayes and Marie Osmond

Premieres: Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Two rival musicians, Lindsay (Sokoloff) and Wes (Mayes), who perform in a dueling piano show, suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. During the drive, the mismatched pair find themselves surrounded by Santa conventioneers, saving a Christmas nativity play, performing onstage in Nashville with music royalty (Osmond), and braving a massive snowstorm which just may lead them to making sweet music together.

No Time Like Christmas

Lifetime

Starring: Kyla Pratt, Ed Ruttle, Rachel McLaren and Jim O'Heir

Premieres: Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

After Emma (Pratt) finds her college boyfriend’s engraved watch at a vintage jewelry shop, her sister, Bronwyn (McLaren), believes it is a sign, and decides to secretly play Cupid by sending Emma to the same bed and breakfast in Vermont that Fletcher (Ruttle) is staying at one week before Christmas. However, upon arrival, Emma is not only shocked to bump into her first love after all these years, but also his vivacious daughter. Throughout the week, the two fight their feelings for one another as they plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater.

Christmas Reservations

Lifetime

Starring: Melissa Joan Hart, Ricardo Chavira, Ted McGinley, Michael Gross and Markie Post

Premieres: Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

It’s Christmas at the Treeline Ski Resort, where Holly (Hart) is the event coordinator at her family lodge. She plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her college sweetheart (Chavira), now widowed with two children, checks in, Holly discovers she has her own reservations about life and love.

Forever Christmas

Lifetime

Starring: Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanimé and Beth Broderick

Premieres: Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

When marketing exec Lucy (Lawson) learns that she’s inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store, Forever Christmas, she makes a trip back home to support the store during its final Christmas season before she sells it to a hip athletic leisurewear company. But once she is back in Vermont, she begins to understand why her grandfather's shop is so special with the help of local diner owner Scott (Ghanimé) and the magic of a Christmas stranger (Broderick) from the North.

Radio Christmas

Lifetime

Starring: Keshia Knight Pulliam, Michael Xavier, Tim Reid and Belinda Montgomery

Premieres: Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter (Pulliam) is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. Desperate to increase her numbers and get promoted outside of Radio Christmas -- a year-round Christmas station -- Kara seeks to uncover the identity of the town’s Secret Santa, an anonymous benefactor that saved all of Bethlehem’s Christmas festivities. Along the way, she discovers the true meaning of family, community, love and of course, Christmas.

A Sweet Christmas

Lifetime

Starring: Adelaide Kane, Greyston Holt and Loretta Devine

Premieres: Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

When food stylist Holly (Kane) returns home for Christmas, she learns that Loretta (Devine), the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery, is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery away to whoever can recreate her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes. Holly enters, despite not being much of cook. When a local baker named Brad (Holt) also enters the contest, the two adversaries end up cooking up something special together for the holidays.

Christmas a la Mode

Lifetime

Starring: Katie Leclerc, Ryan Cooper, Jennifer Ellis, Caroline Keeler and Kathy Harum

Premieres: Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Since her father died, Emily (Leclerc) has been running her family's dairy farm with the help of her mother and best friend. But this Christmas, the farm has fallen on hard times so Emily's sister, Dorothy (Ellis) -- who is part owner with Emily -- and her handsome business partner, Charlie (Cooper), show up with a proposition to sell the farm. Emily comes up with an ingenious plan to buy out her sister's shares and hold an online holiday ice cream flavor contest that goes viral with the help of a key ingredient, Charlie's amazing apple pie. Christmas à la Mode ice cream is born! Still, as the Christmas Eve deadline for the buyout approaches, Emily needs a Christmas miracle to save the farm and her father's legacy in time for a happy Christmas.

Christmas in Lousiana

Lifetime

Starring: Jana Kramer, Percy Daggs III, Moira Kelly, Brian McNamara, Dee Wallace and Barry Bostwick

Premieres: Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The Winter family is Christmas royalty in New Iberia, Louisiana, and Sarah Winter (Kramer), a successful lawyer and former Miss Christmas, is no exception. When she returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival with her mother (Kelly) and her grandparents (Wallace and Bostwick), she rediscovers the magic of the season -- and a little romance -- with her former Mister Christmas, Luke (Daggs III).

Random Acts of Christmas

Lifetime

Starring: Erin Cahill, Kevin McGarry, Patrick Duffy and Jaclyn Smith

Premieres: Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

While uncovering who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up around her city, investigative journalist Sydney (Cahill) meets a competing reporter, Cole (McGarry), who ignites her Christmas spirit and captures her heart, but may not be the man he claims to be.

Magical Christmas Shoes

Lifetime

Starring: Erin Karpluk and Damon Runyan

Premieres: Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

A pair of magical shoes step into Kayla Hummel’s (Karpluk) holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love too.

Twinkle All the Way

Lifetime

Starring: Sarah Drew, Ryan McPartlin and Lesley Ann Warren

Premieres: Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

To pull off a spectacular Christmas-themed wedding at the exclusive Snowview Lodge, wedding planner Cadence Clark (Drew) joins forces with Henry Harrison (McPartlin), co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. Cadence and Henry, both single parents of young daughters, grow closer as they contribute to each others' projects -- Cadence with the wedding and Henry with his high-profile client, Mrs. Sutton (Warren), and her annual VIP Christmas Eve party. However, a snowstorm threatens to wreak havoc on the wedding. But with help from Henry, family and some holiday magic, Cadence may just be able to pull off the wedding and perhaps fall in love along the way.

Christmas 9 to 5

Starring: Tiya Sircar and George Wendt

Premieres: Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Jennifer (Sircar) is a tough crime beat reporter who gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas. When she goes undercover in a department store as a 9-to-5 sales clerk from Black Friday to Christmas Eve, she finds her true calling and meets the man of her dreams.

A Very Vintage Christmas

Lifetime

Starring: Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jesse Hutch and Patricia Richardson

Premieres: Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The Christmas lights are up and shoppers are flooding the quaint town of Mountain View, including one special store, Very Vintage Antiques. The shop's owner, Dodie (Mowry-Hardrict), is a hopeless romantic and absolutely one of a kind, similar to the pieces in her shop. When Dodie finds a hidden box containing an eclectic collection of mementos chronicling a timeless romantic union, she makes it her mission to deliver it to its rightful owner. Dodie manages to persuade the handsome new tenant, Edward (Hutch), at the listed address to help her with her search. Will they find the true owner and true love on their adventure?

A Christmas Wish

Lifetime

Starring: Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton, Megan Park, Cristian de la Fuente and Pam Grier

Premieres: Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT (Thanksgiving)

Every December in the small town of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, a wooden wishing box is placed in the park as a Christmas tradition. People write down their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box in hopes that their wish will be granted. After a night out together, Maddie (Park) encourages her sister, Faith (Burton), to put a wish in the box -- a wish to experience true love for the first time. Faith and Maddie are surprised the next day when she meets the very handsome and eligible Andrew (de la Fuente). At first, Faith thinks that her Christmas wish has come true. But as Christmas nears, Faith begins to wonder if Andrew is really perfect for her, or if the wish is leading her to her best friend, Wyatt (Hilton).

Staging Christmas

Lifetime

Starring: Soleil Moon Frye, George Stults and Jaleel White

Premieres: Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Lori (Frye) stages homes for a living and her busiest season is Christmas! Though she normally only stages homes that are for sale, she’s intrigued when a wealthy widower named Elliot (Stults) asks her to stage his home for the holidays to cheer up his daughter, Maddie. As Lori starts remaking Elliot’s home, she finds that Maddie isn’t the only one in desperate need of the Christmas spirit. As Lori spends more and more time with Elliot and Maddie, she starts to feel like part of the family. While she was initially hired to simply stage the perfect Christmas in their house, she ends up creating it for the father and daughter in every way imaginable.

Merry Liddle Christmas

Starring: Kelly Rowland

Premieres: Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Inspired by her own recent Christmas catastrophe, Kelly Rowland plays Jacquie, a successful, super-together single tech entrepreneur whose messy family descends on her gleaming new dream home for the holidays. Christmas traditions collide and family drama ensues as she struggles to keep her house together in time for a glossy video shoot of "the perfect Christmas." On top of that, the possibility of romance with a new neighbor has Jacquie questioning all her dating rules, so even though this isn't the Christmas she envisioned, it might just be the most magical one yet.

A Storybook Christmas

Lifetime

Starring: Ali Liebert, Jake Epstein and Habree Larratt

Premieres: Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

If event planner Celeste Everett (Liebert) is going to save her business and give her niece a happy Christmas season, she is going to need help. When the nanny she hires turns out to be a man (Epstein), Celeste surprisingly realizes she may have also found Christmas love for herself.

Matchmaker Christmas

Lifetime

Starring: Corey Sevier and Emily Rose

Premieres: Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

As the Christmas party for a book publishing company approaches, editor Maggie volunteers to help her boss, Amanda, find a date. Matchmaking is a bit of a hobby for Maggie, but she is thrown off her game when Jaxson, her old boyfriend from her college years, shows up at her work as a newly signed, successful author. Maggie would love to deny she feels anything for him still, but Jaxson isn’t making it easy. She’ll have to face her decisions of the past, along with Amanda eyeing Jaxson, to bring together the perfect matches at Christmas.

A Doggone Christmas

Starring: Vanessa Lachey and Christopher Russell

Premieres: Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

When Marla’s (Lachey) dog runs away on Christmas Eve, she must team up with her ex-boyfriend, Max (Russell), to find him. As the pup leads the exes on an all-day-and-night search through their North Carolina hometown, they revisit people, places and things that remind them of the Christmas pasts they spent together.

Grounded for Christmas

Lifetime

Starring: Julianna Guill and Corey Sevier

Premieres: Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

When a winter storm hits Cleveland and grounds flights, the nearby hotels quickly fill up with stranded travelers. Nina (Guill), a pilot, reluctantly agrees to let her arrogant but charming fellow pilot, Brady (Sevier), stay at her nearby parents' home. But when they discover her family is hosting a tree trimming party that night and that her ex will be there, Brady pretends to be her boyfriend to help her out. When the snowstorm continues, their ruse snowballs as Nina and Brady are stuck attending holiday events together. But as Christmas nears, these two opposites begin to realize the best gift they could ever receive, is perhaps, each other.

A Christmas Melody

Starring: Erica Durance and J.T. Hodges

Premieres: Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

When aspiring R&B artist Layla (Durance) crosses paths with amateur songwriter Spence (Hodges), she thinks she's found her shot at finally getting a record deal. But as the holidays approach, the fast-paced, high stakes music business threatens to change their sound and relationship -- especially when the label executives begin to see Spence as the real star.

You Light Up My Christmas

Starring: Kim Fields and Adrian Holmes

Premieres: Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Inspired by true events, Emma (Fields) returns to her hometown built around her family's pioneer Christmas Light Factory two weeks before Christmas. However, upon Emma's return, she discovers the lights have gone dim in the once festive town, prompting her to reconnect with an old flame to set their hearts and the town ablaze with light again.

Rediscovering Christmas

Starring: TBD

Premieres: Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Mia is a window dresser in a big city department store, living and breathing Christmas for months to get the store ready for the holidays. But now that the season is actually near, she's a little burned out on holly, sugarplums and Santas of all shapes and sizes. All she wants is a tropical beach getaway with her sister, Sara. But, plans change when Sara begs for Mia's help putting on the annual Snowflake festival in their hometown in Vermont. Just when she thought she was out, Santa pulls her back in!

The Christmas Temp

Starring: TBD

Premieres: Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

An out-of-work artist discovers a special Christmas temp agency that matches her with a handful of festive jobs, but falls into a creative rut while juggling holiday preparations and feelings for the agency's HR manager.

The Christmas Hotel

Starring: Tatyana Ali

Premieres: Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Erin (Ali) grew up in the small town of Mt. Holly but always dreamt of living in a big city. Her first job -- working the desk at the Mt. Holly Inn -- started her on a path to New York where she now works at the prestigious Windsor Hotel. When her boss tells her she will receive a promotion if she can pull off a big project, she is thrilled -- until she realizes the project is in her hometown. Erin returns home to discover that the locals don’t appreciate their precious Mt. Holly Inn being bought out by a big corporation. And heading up the charge? Erin’s ex-boyfriend, Conner. But when several hotel staff members come down with the flu, Erin is forced to enlist Conner’s help with the hotel’s Christmas events. As the two re-establish their relationship, Erin has to figure out if what she really wants is a promotion or to be home again.

Battle of the Christmas Movie Stars

Starring: TBD

Premieres: Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. ET/PT

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…and to celebrate, we are putting the stars of our Christmas movies to the test with holiday-inspired challenges to determine who will be the king or queen of Lifetime Christmas as chosen by the experts…our fans! Our stars will compete against their fellow castmates in DIY challenges, from gift wrapping a co-star to decorating an ugly Christmas sweater. We will determine which of our stars has the most holiday spirit, all while recapping all the highlights of the movies that have aired on Lifetime throughout the holiday season. Let the reindeer games begin!

Even more titles will be announced soon.

