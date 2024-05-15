Lil Baby: 3 People Shot On Rapper's Music Video Set

A music video shoot in Atlanta for rapper Lil Baby was cut short when three men were shot during production on Tuesday evening.

In a statement posted on their website, the Atlanta Police Department revealed that officers responded to shots fired near a commercial strip in the area of Verbena Street in northwest Atlanta. Two men were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment: a 24-year-old man who was shot in the arm and a 27-year-old man who was shot in the back.

"Both of the males were alert, conscious, and breathing, and were transported to the hospital for treatment," the statement reads.

Officers also found a 23-year-old man who had been self-transported to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck. He was also "alert, conscious, and breathing and was being attended to by medical personnel."

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident occurred during a video shoot. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," APD adds. "At this time, the investigation is ongoing."

In a video taken by TMZ, people are seen setting up filming equipment at the Atlanta set when the shooting begins. The video gets shaky when the cameraman ducks for cover.

While Lil Baby has not commented on the shooting, a local taco restaurant, Slapping Tacos ATL, shared a since-deleted video that showed the rapper pulling up to the location with his entourage. Later that day, the taco restaurant announced that it had closed on account of a shooting.

"The people who were shot were not part of the video production team but there may have been individuals involved in the totality of the production," Major Ralph Woolfolk told FOX 5 Atlanta.

No arrests have been made and it is unclear how many potential suspects were involved.

RELATED CONTENT: