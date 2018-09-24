Lil Mama Joins The CW's 'All American' (Exclusive)

The CW's upcoming football drama is adding a hip-hop starlet to the mix.

Rapper and actress Lil Mama, best known for the 2007 hit "Lip Gloss," has joined the cast of All American for a two-episode arc in the freshman season, ET has exclusively learned. She will first appear in the fifth episode.

Lil Mama will play Chynna Q, a rising hip-hop star who comes to Beverly Hills and upsets the balance between Leila Faisal (Greta Onieogou) and her recently returned father, who has begun dating the singer.

Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, All American follows a a rising high school football player, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), from South L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. The wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds -- Crenshaw and Beverly Hills -- begin to collide. Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian and Karimah Westbrook also star.

Lil Mama (real name: Niatia Kirkland) served as a judge on MTV's America's Best Dance Crew for seven seasons and is currently featured in VH1's reality series Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta. She also played Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in the 2013 VH1 biopic CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story and starred in the eponymous role in theTV One film When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story. Next for the 28-year-old entertainer is the film Born in the Game.

All American premieres Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

