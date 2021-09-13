Lil Nas X Wows In Elaborate Met Gala Debut With Multiple Outfit Changes and a Lot of Gold
Lil Nas X has made his Met Gala debut! The often skin-baring entertainer surprised everyone with a multitude of different looks.
The 22-year-old artist arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a fabulous Versace ensemble, rocking a giant, embroidered cloak, which led to a series of costume changes and different stunning looks.
After dropping the cloak, the MONTERO artist was revealed to be wearing a full suit of golden armor, like a Knight of the Round Table decked out in shimmering glam.
After posing in his suit of armor, Lil Nas X had one more surprise!
He had his people unclasp him from the metallic look and revealed his final outfit for the night -- a skin-tight gold embroidered bodysuit.
The singer spoke to ET's Rachel Smith on the famous steps, and marveled, "I feel amazing!"
It's been a big week for Lil Nas X, who took home Video of the Year at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. After taking home the top award of the night, the artist told ET that he was gearing up for another big moment at the Met Gala.
"We finna give y'all something," he teased. "It's gonna be a week, it's gonna be a great week."
He certainly wasn't kidding!
This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."
For complete Met Gala coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.
