Lil Tay Releases New Music Video a Month After Her Death Hoax

Not only is Lil Tay not dead, she's actually been quite busy making new music.

The 14-year-old rapper and influencer -- who made headlines in August 2023 when she was embroiled in a death hoax -- dropped a music video on Saturday for her new song, "SUCKER 4 GREEN."

In the video, Lil Tay -- who recently revealed that her legal name is Tay Tian -- seemingly pays tribute to her viral TikTok videos, in which she gained fame by flaunting her supposed wealth before becoming a teenager.

Tay dances around a palatial modernist estate, in front of a line of suit-clad backup dancers, as well as in and around numerous high-end cars.

As for the song itself, the lyrics seem to emphasize the title, with the chorus, "Money, money, money/ Money, money, money/ I just can’t look away from it/ I want it, want it, want it."

"Some calling it a sick obsession/Nothing wrong with being rich and blessed and/ I just want a few yachts and mansions, right now," Tay continues in the tune.

When posting the video to Instagram, Tay wrote in the caption, "IM BACK🔥IM BACK IM BACK. YALL B**CHES THOUGHT THE SHOW WAS OVER."

Within a day, the music video had over 1.7 million views, which elicited another excited post from the 14-year-old artist, in which she expressed, "FULLY INDEPENDENT, WRITTEN AND PRODUCED BY ME. SUCK MY D**K UNTALENTED HATERS."

During an Instagram Live she appeared in when first posting the video Tay told her viewers, "This video and song are only glimpses into the world I've been building. What and who I am are in the title of the song. Get with it or GTFO."

Tay also cryptically said, "I’m back. I'm exposing everyone. I've been waiting for this moment for years, studying my own craft and perfecting it along the way." Although there was no clarification regarding who she was exposing or for what.

On Aug. 9, a statement was posted to Lil Tay's Instagram page -- reportedly by her family -- claiming that she and her brother, Jason Tian, had died and that the circumstances surrounding their death remained under investigation.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the now-deleted statement read. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

The next day, Aug. 10, Lil Tay released a statement to TMZ saying that she was alive and her Instagram had been hacked to release the false report of her death.

In a statement provided by Tay's family to the outlet, she said, "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."

"My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong," she continued. "My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope.'"

In September, Tay shared a post on social media, blaming her father, Christopher Hope, for the death hoax.

"My abusive, racist, misogynist, woman-beating father faked my death," the post alleged, in all caps, alongside a photo of Hope.

Hope denied the claims in a statement to TMZ, saying, "The person who is responsible for that Instagram post, as well as anyone repeating the completely false and libelous accusation within it, are virtually certain to become defendants in a defamation lawsuit."

"Everything stated is 100% false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account," he added.

Lil Tay has since been largely silent on social media until the recent release of her latest music video and has scrubbed her TikTok account of all content, except for clips from the video.

