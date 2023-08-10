One day after rumors of her death spread across the internet, Lil Tay released a statement to TMZ saying that she is alive.

In a statement provided by Tay's family, she said, "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."

"My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong," she continued. "My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope.'"

On Wednesday, a statement was shared on the 14-year-old rapper and controversial influencer's Instagram account claiming that she and her brother, Jason Tian, had died and that the circumstances surrounding their death remained under investigation.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the now-deleted statement read. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation," the statement continued. "Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

Following the announcement of her death, Lil Tay's former manager called for "cautious consideration."

In a statement to ET, Harry Tsang said, "Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family." He added, "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved."

Tay became famous in 2018 for her controversial videos on social media, which included her driving expensive cars and flaunting stacks of cash. She also had a short-lived feud with Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie. However, Tay's online presence virtually disappeared midway through 2018, and the Instagram post announcing her death was the first on her page in five years.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lil Tay Ex-Manager Calls For 'Cautious Consideration' Over Death News

Robbie Robertson, The Band Guitarist and Film Composer, Dead at 80

Rodriguez, Musician and 'Searching for Sugar Man' Subject, Dead at 81

Related Gallery