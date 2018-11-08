Lil Wayne is clearly an ABBA fan!

Saturday Night Live just released their promos highlighting this week’s host, Liev Schreiber and Wayne, the musical guest. In it, the pair stands on the Studio 8H stage with cast member Kate McKinnon when the rapper dropped a wonderful line to Schreiber: “If you guys don’t do a sketch about Mamma Mia 2, I’m walking.”

“Fair enough,” the actor responds uncomfortably.

But that’s not the only amazing exchange from the clip. In another take, McKinnon is sharing some laughs with the rapper. But, when Schreiber asks what’s so funny, he gets excluded.

“I’m just talking to Lil Wayne,” she says, attempting to dismiss the actor’s question. When he persists she answers, “Liev, I’m gonna have some inside jokes with Lil Wayne and you’re just going to have to accept it, alright?”

The 51-year-old actor quickly turns to Wayne, asking, “She say something about me?” But he doesn’t get any answers.

In another take, Wayne offers fans a look at his impression of Liev Schreiber at McKinnon’s urging. Then, the hip-hop star folds his arms and strikes an extremely serious expression, as the actress watches with glee.

This clever promo comes just one day after SNL released another clip teasing Schreiber’s visit. This one starts, innocently enough, with cast members Mikey Day, Leslie Jones and the host all playing jump rope rhyming along. While Day and Jones’ rhymes that go along with the jump are perky and about their friends, Schreiber’s is about a ghost… who talks to him at night.

If you thought that was creepy, just wait till his eyes turn red and his head spins!

Schreiber’s Saturday Night Live episode airs on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.



Check out more SNL news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Kenan Thompson Says 'SNL' Co-Star Pete Davidson 'Missed the Mark' With Veteran Joke

Jonah Hill Joins 'SNL' Five-Timers Club With Help From Tina Fey, Candice Bergen & Drew Barrymore

Did Ariana Grande Overreact to Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Proposal Joke?

Related Gallery