Lil Wayne Shuts Down Marriage Rumors

Lil Wayne is still very much a single man, at least technically. During Nicki Minaj's Instagram Live Thursday night, the "Seeing Green" rapper addressed rumors that he was marred to his on-again off-again girlfriend, Denise Bidot. Minaj addressed an April tweet that implied that Wayne may have tied the knot and was ready to "begin forever" with Bidot as "The Carters."
"Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters," the tweet read.
"The other day it was some tweets going on, and I was like, 'Oh, what's going on?' and I texted you and I was like, 'Oh, Congratulations. I can tell you've been in a good mood,'" Minaj said with a chuckle. "And I said, 'Congratulations,' because I thought you had gotten married."
Wayne was happy Minaj brought up the marriage rumors, and was quick to shut it down as a big misunderstanding.
"I'm so glad you asked me that," a relieved Wayne replied. "I did not get married."
When he was referring to "The Carters," the award-winning rapper was talking about his sons, who recently started a rap group of their own.
"I said 'The Caters,' and girl, that's my damn sons, that's my sons' little name of their little group," Wayne said with a laugh.
Just a week before his viral tweet, Wayne shared a video of Bidot writing their names in the sand, while one of his new tracks played in the background.
