Rest easy, Lil Wayne fans -- the rapper is not quitting his joint tour with Blink-182!

Rumors started swirling late Thursday that Wayne might drop out after he left the stage mid-set during a show in Bristow, Virginia, that night.

The New Orleans native quickly put the rumors to rest, however, providing a statement via Twitter on Friday.

"Yesterday was krazy!" he wrote. "But I want all my fans to know I won't be quitting this tour! I'm having too much fun with my bros blink-182."

"Bangor, ME See you tomorrow!" he added.

According to tweets and videos shared on social media by fans who were at the concert, Wayne played six songs before he made an abrupt exit. "I just wanted the people to know, if you're wondering, please forgive me, but I am so not used to performing to a crowd [of this size]. That's not my swag," the 36-year-old rapper explained to the smaller-sized crowd at Jiffy Lube Live. "I'm not sure how long I'm gonna be able to do this tour. But make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway!"

"This might be my last night though," he continued. "Let's go."

Fans who attended the show were disappointed that Wayne cut his set short, writing things like, "We waited in the damn rain for 3 hours. PayPal me my gas and ticket money," "We just drove an hour and a half to @JiffyLube_Live and @LilTunechi played for 15 minutes. What is this!" and "Lil Wayne dropping off the Blink 182 tour is the funniest thing to happen since they announced they'd tour together."

Wayne's joint tour with Blink-182 and Neck Deep kicked off June 27 in Columbus, Ohio. ET exclusively chatted with Travis Barker before the guys hit the road, where he explained how the tour came to be.

"We were just finishing up our next album, which is almost completely done now, and it's also 20 years of Enema of the State, so we were [already] planning a tour," he shared. "I toured with Lil Wayne in 2006 and I think he has a project coming out as well. So, we just came up with the idea of touring together. 'Cause I think we just share some of the same things."

See the full list of tour dates and cities here, and watch the video below for more on Wayne.

