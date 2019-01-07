Lil Wayne made a guest appearance at the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show on Monday night, and the rapper's uniquely fascinating outfit stole the spotlight.

The "Love Me" artist donned a long black, white and blue fuzzy full-length fur coat, a black-and-white striped scarf, fingerless gloves, rhinestone-encrusted sunglasses, massive boots and a floppy hat.

All together, it definitely made for an interesting look, and fans online had a lot of thoughts about the style choice, comparing the 36-year-old rapper's onstage ensemble to everything from the McDonald's mascot The Hamburglar to Darkwing Duck to the scene from ET: The Extraterrestrial, when Drew Barrymore's character dressed up the eponymous alien as an old lady.

Lil Wayne robbed the pigeon lady from Home Alone 2 at gunpoint for this outfit on his way to the stadium pic.twitter.com/hWzM1ZaR40 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne ran on the stage like... pic.twitter.com/0SI8tH9WBU — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne reaching in his closet for his halftime fit pic.twitter.com/spkfjIx7RQ — Josh Stroud (@sir_stroud15) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne: What should I wear to this college football thing?

Stylist: What if you were both Mary J Blige AND Elton John

Lil Wayne: Bet! pic.twitter.com/iMgSM98IEm — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) January 8, 2019

Why does lil Wayne look like when they tried to sneak scooby doo on the airplane pic.twitter.com/eiFGx9SnMJ — Michael Murphy (@Murphyfoshizzle) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne at the half time show pic.twitter.com/iUT1qL7jmC — A$AP Rocket 🚀 (@red_rocket9) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne coming strong with the Hamburglar tribute tonight pic.twitter.com/y8MmFOrXeh — Andy Taylor (@ataylornky) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne performing with Imagine Dragons #NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/hgfS7krl5d — Brian Edwards (@the_REAL_bdog) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne out here looking like a power puff girls Villain 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/6oHj4BHyFR — Asap Virgo (@AsapVirgo) January 8, 2019

Why Lil Wayne out here trying to look like Zoot the Muppet #NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/2uWl1Pc4SX — Monsternegro (@tonyfamilia) January 8, 2019

Why did Lil Wayne look like Darkwing Duck with an added disguise on?😆#NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/QgpfXfk2Zo — Jules (@Theepicjules) January 8, 2019

While Imagine Dragons were technically the headliners for the show (and the Clemson Tigers' 44-16 trouncing of the Alabama Crimson Tide was technically the main point of the National Championship) it's clear that Lil Wayne's indefinable, eye-catching costume was the real star of the night.

