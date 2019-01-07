Lil Wayne's Outfit Stole the Show at the National Championship Halftime Show
Lil Wayne made a guest appearance at the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show on Monday night, and the rapper's uniquely fascinating outfit stole the spotlight.
The "Love Me" artist donned a long black, white and blue fuzzy full-length fur coat, a black-and-white striped scarf, fingerless gloves, rhinestone-encrusted sunglasses, massive boots and a floppy hat.
All together, it definitely made for an interesting look, and fans online had a lot of thoughts about the style choice, comparing the 36-year-old rapper's onstage ensemble to everything from the McDonald's mascot The Hamburglar to Darkwing Duck to the scene from ET: The Extraterrestrial, when Drew Barrymore's character dressed up the eponymous alien as an old lady.
While Imagine Dragons were technically the headliners for the show (and the Clemson Tigers' 44-16 trouncing of the Alabama Crimson Tide was technically the main point of the National Championship) it's clear that Lil Wayne's indefinable, eye-catching costume was the real star of the night.
