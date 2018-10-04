Jake Gyllenhaal stepped out in New York City on Sept. 30, for the premiere and after-party for his film, Wildlife. The 37-year-old actor was spotted chatting with Ben Stiller and his daughter, Ella, during the event, where guests enjoyed Casa Noble Tequila.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix

Shadow Hunters: The Immortal Instruments stars Katherine McNamara and Luke Baines, posed along with Grey’s Anatomy’s Chandra Wilson during Freeform's Halloween House Experience in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday.

Disney ABC

On Monday, Howie Mandel was spotted noshing on Nidi Bolognese and a Caesar salad at BOA in Santa Monica, California, along with his family.

Susan Lucci will be auctioning off hundreds of her high-end fashion pieces, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10. The items up for sale include the pink off-the-shoulder dress and red swimsuit cover-up pictured below, and a black clutch purse. A portion of the proceeds will support Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York , a non-profit agency that delivers services, programs and direction to improve the lives of children, families and disabled adults in need.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, NY Chapter

Susan Lucci

Country star Brett Young was surrounded by friends as he celebrated his official bachelor party in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 30. The "Mercy" singer and his pals partied at OMNIA Nightclub Las Vegas inside Caesars Palace where they enjoyed Grey Goose cocktails and sugar-free Red Bulls, while dancing to the sounds of top country DJ and friend, Dee Jay Silver.

Mike Kirschbaum

Kendra Wilkinson was all smiles as she attended the two year-anniversary celebration for Like a Gentleman Barbershop in West Hollywood, California, on Sept. 29.

Like A Gentleman Barbershop

Dita Von Teese looked gorgeous upon arriving to celebrate her 46th birthday with friends at No. 10 Restaurant in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 28.

No. 10 Restaurant

Lil Wayne celebrated his 36th birthday and the release of his much anticipated Tha Carter V album at Hubble Studios in Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 27. Custom Bumbu cocktails were flowing all night as special guests arrived to wish Tunechi a very happy birthday. The guest list featured many of the GRAMMY-winning rapper’s family and close friends, including Tiffany Haddish, Ashanti, Stevie Wonder, Chris Brown, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Timbaland and Ray J (who gave Wayne with a personalized scooter).

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill celebrated the first anniversary of Evine After Dark on Sept. 27.

Michael Simon

Elsewhere in New York City, Shawn Mendes and Casey Neistat spoke onstage during a special screening presented by YouTube Music of Shawn Mendes:YouTube Artist Spotlight Story.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for YouTube Music

Rainn Wilson stopped by the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s newest attraction, ScreenBid, in Hollywood, California, on Sept. 22. Wilson helped auction off props from The Office to raise money for LIDÈ Haiti.

ScreenBid

Winnie Harlow opted for environmentally friendly transportation during Paris Fashion Week. The 24-year-old model was spotted on a Lime scooter en route to the L’Oreal Fashion show.

ET Online

On Sept. 24, Kobe Bryant, paid a special visit to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, along with the cast of his Granity Studios’ no. 1 Kids/Family Apple podcast, The Punies, for an intimate, live table read of the newest episode. The five-time NBA champion and CEO of Granity Studios, was joined by special CHOC patient Sydney, reading for the listener-favorite character of “Clark.” The Oscar winner also made sure to make personal visits to the rooms of patients who were not able to join the large group, happily signing autographs and posing for photos.

CHOC Children’s Hospital

Florence + The Machine gave a memorable performance at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 22, with Florence Welch taking the stage for a couple of songs. The streets were lit up across 18 city blocks of Downtown Las Vegas as thousands of music lovers came out for the weekend festival.

Alive Coverage for Life is Beautiful

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, Courtney Sixx, Alison Eastwood and husband Stacy Poitras attended The Eastwood Ranch Foundation Animal Rescue Charity event in Westlake, California, on Sept. 21. This glorious fundraiser was thrown by the Sixx family at their home where Courtney, who is the star of DIY’s How 2 Girl, created gorgeous rose centerpieces and the rose backdrop seen in the photo. The event raised over $200,000 for the charity.

ET Online

Fresh from a hilarious appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Kevin Hart, Robert Irwin stopped by the Empire State Building in New York City on Sept. 20. The 14-year-old conservationist was joined by mom Terri and sister Bindi, along with a baby kangaroo, ostrich and boa.

Empire State Realty Trust

Dave Chappelle was joined by friends for a private after-party at The h.wood Group’s new rooftop lounge, Harriet’s, at the upcoming 1 Hotel West Hollywood, California, on Sept. 18.

Vivien Killilea/WireImage

On Sept. 14, actress Adrienne Janic picked up a pair of custom Italia Independent sunglasses from Villa Eyewear at Debbie Durkin's EcoLuxe Lounge in Beverly Hills, California. Janic browsed through amazing brands like Kindred Bravely, BudTrader and Royalton Negril.

John Skalicky

Tyga was spotted on the set of his latest video shoot for the new single “Swap Meet” in Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 10.

The Chew's Clinton Kelly shared his love for Sargento Natural String Cheese on National String Cheese Day.

Clinton Kelly Instagram

Former Bachelorette star Jordan Rodgers won Holiday Inn Express “READIEST Breakfast Challenge” with his super sandwich, “The 7-on-7.”

Getty Images for Holiday Inn Express

Comedy quartet The Try Guys announced that they will host the 8th Annual Streamy Awards on Monday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT in Los Angeles, California. The show will be streamed live globally at YouTube.com/Streamys.