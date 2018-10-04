Ben Stiller and his daughter Ella have been enjoying the big screen, attending two screening events together in a matter of days!



The Zoolander 2 star and his 16-year-old headed to a New York City screening of First Man on Wednesday, where they happily mingled with other attendees and posed for photos together.



This comes just two days after father-daughter duo showed up for the premiere of Wildlife, Paul Dano’s directorial debut starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan. They even snapped a photo with the film’s leading man!



Both films are awards hopefuls this fall. While First Man tells the fateful story of Neil Armstrong’s (Ryan Gosling) journey to get to the moon on NASA’s Apollo 11 mission, Wildlife explores the painful end of a marriage in 1960s Montana.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In May of 2017, Stiller and his wife of 17 years Christine Taylor announced that they were separating, however they’ve still shown a united front as parents.



In August, the trio attended day three of the U.S. Open and looked fairly chummy in the stands together.



Stiller and Taylor also have a 13-year-old son, Quinlin.



Get more breaking celebrity news below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Gosling Says He Was 'Worried' About Saying Neil Armstrong's Famous Line in 'First Man'

Ryan Gosling on the 'Surreal Process' of Simulating Space Travel in 'First Man'

Ryan Gosling Channels '70s Style at Venice Film Festival With 'First Man' Co-Stars

Related Gallery