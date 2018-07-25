Why Carole Radziwill Says She’s Leaving ‘Real Housewives of New York City’

Carole Radziwill is saying thx, but no thx to another season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The longtime star of the Bravo hit has announced she will not return for the 11th season of the show, which will likely begin filming later this year. The 54-year-old released a statement about her decision to depart on Wednesday, which comes before the series' current season, its 10th, finishes airing. The cast has completed filming, however, having taped the reunion special earlier this month.

"After six seasons on Bravo’s [Real Housewives of New York City], I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” Carole writes. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind.”

The show’s current season has largely focused on Carole’s falling out with one-time bestie Bethenny Frankel. The duo has been locked in a fight over growing pains in their friendship since the season premiere, though it’s never been made totally clear what their fight is about exactly.

“I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind,” Carole notes in her statement, seemingly a nod to Bethenny. The timing of Carole’s exit announcement is somewhat poetic, as she once joked that the summer of 2018 would be her “last great summer.”

The former ABC news producer and author, who has penned both a memoir and a novel, joined RHONY in its fifth season after a major cast overhaul, which saw the exits of original stars Jill Zarin and Alex McCord. At the time, Carole wasn’t the typical Housewife, a young widow who came from the world of hard news.

“My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years," Carole’s statement continues. “I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends … I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

Carole appeared to further address her exit on Instagram, sharing a post that simply said, "Didn't change, just learned," which might be a response to unsupportive viewers.

😎 A post shared by Carole Radziwill (@caroleradziwill) on Jul 25, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT

Bravo has not revealed if any other cast changes will be made ahead of RHONY’s 11th season. The current lineup includes Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer, in addition to Carole and Bethenny.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Real Housewives of New York City’: Bethenny and Carole's Fight Ramps Up in Colombia (Exclusive)

Watch the First Footage From ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Cast’s ‘Cruise From Hell’

Andy Cohen Addresses ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Cast’s ‘Cruise From Hell’ (Exclusive)