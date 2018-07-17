‘Real Housewives of New York City’: Bethenny and Carole's Fight Ramps Up in Colombia (Exclusive)

That “cruise from hell” wasn’t the only rocky part of The Real Housewives of New York City cast’s trip to Cartagena, Colombia.

In ET’s exclusive first look at this week’s episode, the ladies are gathered for dinner in the tropical locale. The conversation turns to the speed dating night the group had just before leaving for the trip, specifically to Brian, the man in the red scarf who flirted with Carole Radziwill, Bethenny Frankeland Ramona Singer at the event. As we come to learn in the chat, Brian took a major liking to Carole and the pair went on a one-on-one date.

“He’s running game,” Bethenny notes after the revelation. “That guy is running game.”

“It’s talking to everybody, what’s the big deal?” Dorinda Medley asks. “It’s not like he slept with three women.”

“No, he’s friends with Bethenny, he went on a date with me…” Carole responds, before Bethenny cuts her off to swifty state, “We’re not friends. We’re definitely not friends.” The comment surprises Carole, who tells Bethenny that’s how Brian described his and Bethenny’s relationship.

“So, you would believe what he says over what I might say?” Bethenny fires back, describing Brian as “Tom 2.0,” referencing co-star Luann de Lesseps’ most recent ex-husband, whom she married and divorced within a year.

“Carole wants to, like, piss all over this guy and stake her claim with something I don’t want,” she then spews in a confessional. “It’s weird.”

“It’s a little unusual to be circling one group, and go to a speed-dating thing,” Bethenny continues, back at the dinner table. “You just have a sort of smugness, as if you won some prize. It’s sort of a consolation prize.”

“Where the hell is this coming from?” Carole then asks in an interview. “I did nothing that would elicit such venom and nastiness and constant judgment.”

Check out the full, fiery exchange here:

Of course, there is more drama to come in Colombia, as viewers have been eagerly anticipating the “cruise from hell,” which is now a thing of legend in Housewives circles.

"Thank god it's been long enough away that I'm over it, but you're gonna see, it was a scary time," Dorinda told ET earlier this month. “‘We're going to die. We're going to capsize. This is definitely happening. This is no joke. It was panic."

For more from our chat with Dorinda, check out the video below. The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

