Watch the First Footage From ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Cast’s ‘Cruise From Hell’

Yep, it’s real.

The long rumored, much-talked-about, but never seen “cruise from hell” from The Real Housewives of New York City did happen -- and will be making its way to your TV screens very, very soon. In the just-released midseason trailer for season 10, the ladies -- Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer -- journey to Cartagena, Colombia, for their all-cast trip and, well, things don’t go as planned.

“I can’t imagine anybody having the most amazing time in this town,” Tinsley remarks in a confessional, somewhat ominously. While the trip does start off on a fun note (Luann sports a long blonde wig and Ramona gets stuck in an elevator), things quickly take a turn. Bethenny appears to come down with food poisoning and dubs the trip “the worst vacation ever,” which is only exacerbated by her continued fighting with Carole. At one point, Carole says she doesn’t even want to look at Bethenny anymore. On top of that, Dorinda and Luann’s friendship appears to fall apart, with Dorinda making low blows about Luann’s arrest.

The cruise footage all plays out in a rapid-fire montage in the final 20 seconds of the trailer, complete with screams, sirens, tears and smoke. At one point, Ramona shouts over a crying Sonja, “Where the f**k are the life jackets?” Check it out here:

Dorinda previously described the boat trip as “not a great situation” and not “a positive experience.” At the time of the cruise, reports surfaced alleging details including an engine on fire, a missing anchor and even water flooding the vessel. RHONY executive producer Andy Cohen, however, told ET the reports “grossly misrepresented” what actually went down.

“Much of what has been reported of the boat trip is completely wrong,” he said. “They did have a squirrelly boat trip, but there was no fire. The boat didn't sink.”

Bravo previously issued a statement in regard to the trip, which read in part, “The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are still reviewing the situation.”

The back half of season 10 will also see the mostly single cast embark on group speed dating and give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Luann’s cabaret show, Sonja's headline-making wardrobe malfunction included.

Stay tuned to The Real Housewives of New York City every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to watch it all unfold.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHONY’: Luann Confronts Ramona Over Her Continued Friendship With Tom (Exclusive)

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’: Dorinda Warns Tinsley to Not Trust Sonja (Exclusive)

Tinsley Mortimer Confirms She and Boyfriend Scott Kluth Are 'On a Break'