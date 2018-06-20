Tinsley Mortimer Confirms She and Boyfriend Scott Kluth Are 'On a Break'

Tinsley Mortimer is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Scott Kluth.

The Real Housewives of New York City star confirmed her break up with her on-again, off-again beau on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, admitting that this isn't the first time that they have called it quits.

"Today is an odd day," the 42-year-old reality star began after Cohen asked if the breakup rumors were true. "The media is reporting that we did break up, and it's true."

"We are on a break right now. Look, it's so hard to be in a relationship, particularly when we don't live in the same town. He's in Chicago, so busy with CouponCabin," she expressed, adding, "We're broken up right now. But I'll tell you this; we break up all the time. The media doesn’t get a hold of it the way they did this time."

In last week's episode of RHONY, Mortimer had been so excited about reuniting with Kluth that she went wedding dress shopping with her mom, even though she's not engaged. She also got emotional when Facetiming her doctor and seeing pictures of her frozen eggs.

But the TV personality admitted to Cohen that their breakup "has zero to do with [last week's episode]."

"We were actually broken up a little before that," she revealed. As for how Kluth felt about the episode, Mortimer shared that "he thought it was cute."

"We film this, clearly, months before," she explained. "He did know all about it. I told him all about it. He knew all about it. He thought it was funny. He knows my mother. He knows how we are together. He thought it was cute."

