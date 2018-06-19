'RHONY’: Luann Confronts Ramona Over Her Continued Friendship With Tom (Exclusive)

It’s still about Tom.

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek at this week’s all-new The Real Housewives of New York City, the ladies are gathered together for what should be a relaxing meal during a spa getaway. This is their first time all together since Luann de Lesseps’ Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, which fans know, occurred at the location of her engagement party with now-ex-husband Tom D’Agostino. So, naturally, as the group chats with Lu about what went down in Palm Beach, the topic of conversation turns to Tom -- but not something he did to or with Luann. Instead, it’s Tom’s lingering connection to Ramona Singer.

Apparently, Ramona is still in contact with Tom, and even called him up to get an invite for her and a girlfriend to Tom’s New Year’s Eve party, which, of course, would have been Tom and Lu’s first anniversary! Luann decides to confront Ramona about this, noting there’s a big difference between bumping into your friend’s ex out on the street and calling them up on the phone. It appears Lu thinks Ramona broke the “girl code,” but Ramona says Lu did it first.

“What is Luann so upset about?” she asks in a confessional. “She started dating Tom behind my back! She knew I was dating him and never shared that fact.”

“I didn’t really want to go, but she wanted to go,” Ramona then shares, seemingly throwing her girlfriend under the bus.

“Tell her to text him!” Bethenny Frankel jumps in.

“Yeah, you shouldn’t have done that,” Dorinda Medley adds. Check out the awkward exchange here:

“Ramona has fear of missing out,” Luann declares in her own confessional. “She’s a FOMO case. Does she place our relationship ahead of her fear of missing out? No, ‘cause that’s what FOMOs do.”

The real kicker here is, after all the drama, Ramona didn’t even attend the party, because Tom told her the guest list was full! Luann keeps going in though, saying it’s the principal of the matter and asks Ramona to spend a second in Lu’s shoes.

“You know what, Luann? I told you not to be with him,” Ramona spouts off. “I knew him before. Whatever. It is what it is.”

“That’s not, ‘It is what it is,’” Bethenny chimes back in. “That’s f**ked up.”

As Luann continues to chastise Ramona for her behavior with Tom, Ramona fires back by telling Lu, “I wasn’t even invited to the wedding, so let’s call a spade a spade.” Ouch.

