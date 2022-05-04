Lili Reinhart Calls Out 'Starving' Celebs at Met Gala After Kim Kardashian Admits to 'Strict' Diet
Kim Kardashian Says She Lost 16 Lbs. in 3 Weeks to Fit Into Met …
Zach and Tori Roloff Talk Anniversary, Moving to the Farm and Am…
Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp Trial: Day 11 Highlights
Amy Schumer Reveals She's 'Proud' of Chris Rock Following Oscars…
‘Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now’ Trailer: Eden, Tootie, T…
Met Gala: Memorable Guests and Biggest Secrets From Inside the E…
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Jury Reaches Verdict in Favor of Kar…
Naomi Judd’s Daughters Give Emotional Tribute During Country Mus…
Kailia Posey, 'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star, Dead at 16
Met Gala 2022: Cara Delevingne Strips Down on the Carpet to 'Fre…
Judge Denies Amber Heard's Motion to Dismiss Johnny Depp Defamat…
Cardi B and Offset Reveal Son’s Name and Face! See the Sweet Rev…
Wendy Williams Resurfaces in New York City for Met Gala Party
Met Gala 2022: Sophie Turner Embraces Baby Bump During Date Nigh…
Johnny Depp Questions Obsession With Personal Life in Rare Inter…
Post Malone Crocs Sell Out!
Met Gala 2022: See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Th…
Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively Goes Full Princess Vibes With Surpri…
Lili Reinhart is fed up with celebrities "starving" themselves just because their "entire image revolves around their bodies."
The Riverdale star made her feelings known in a series of scathing Instagram Stories, this after Kim Kardashian admitted to a "strict" diet in order to fit into her Met Gala gown. Although she didn't mention the SKIMS founder by name, the 25-year-old actress didn't mince words in her disapproval of the incredible lengths celebrities go to keep their bodies in top shape.
"To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are ... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month...all to fit in a f**king dress?" Reinhart wrote on Instagram. "So wrong. So f**ked on 100s of levels."
But she wasn't done.
"To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting." she added.
Reinhart also implored fans to find other public figures to look up to other than those who are much too conscious about their image.
"Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies," she said. "I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me."
While on the red carpet at the Met Gala, Kardashian told Vogue she lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress, and the process included a "strict" diet.
A day after her comments made headlines, Reinhart took to Twitter to clarify them, saying she wasn't out to get attention.
"Sigh," she started her tweet. "I do not say the things that I say because I want to be relevant or get attention. I speak up because I don’t see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behavior in our industry. Some people will never understand where I’m coming from and that’s okay."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Lost 16 lbs in 3 Weeks to Fit in Marilyn Monroe's Dress
Kim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's Dress, Poses With Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Appears to Have Tattoo in Honor of Kim Kardashian's Kids
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet Debut
Met Gala Secrets: Kim Kardashian's 2019 Look and More