Lily Collins Wants to Do 'Oceans 9' With Sandra Bullock (Exclusive)

Lily Collins has her eye on her next gig -- and it involves teaming up with Sandra Bullock!

ET's Courtney Tezeno spoke with the 29-year-old actress at the 5th Annual Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting Awards and Live Read Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, where she pitched herself to join Bullock in Ocean's Nine -- or pretty much any other movie.

"I mean I would love to do a comedy with Sandy," she said of the Oscar winner, who played her mom in The Blind Side. "I am available!... Ocean, land, sky, whatever you want, I am in!"

Collins and Bullock have been close for years, and the To the Bone star said she was there for Bullock after the death of her dad, John, in September. "I love Sandy very much, and I definitely reached out," Collins revealed.

Also on Collins' bucket list is a collab with Meryl Streep, though she admitted she's not sure if she'll be able to check that one off before her 30th birthday.

"I don't think between now and March I can do a film with Meryl Streep. I don't think that's possible, so I am going to put it on my list for the next 30," she joked. "But I feel very fortunate to be where I am at right now, and to keep doing what I am doing, so hopefully my 30th birthday is just something I will always remember."

"I am really pumped for my 30s. I can't wait to enter into the new phase because I feel like there are so many things I want to accomplish and it's onward and upward," Collins added. "It's happening regardless, so it's gotta happen that way anyway."

The actress does have some pretty big accomplishments in her rearview mirror, however, including her impressive performance in 2017's To the Bone, which chronicled a young woman's battle with anorexia.

"It was very therapeutic for me to do that movie [and] to partner with Marti Noxon on that. I feel like she's a friend for life, and I got to really connect with so many young women and men out there who connected to the story line and the subject matter," Collins shared. "I just feel honored to have taken a topic that is so prevalent in today's society, but not really spoken about and give it a larger platform. It just become its own entity and I am so thankful to Netflix to have done it I am forever really really proud of that."

