Sandra Bullock's Father Dies at 93

Sandra Bullock is mourning the death of her father, John Bullock.

Bullock's younger sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, confirmed the news of John's death on Wednesday, sharing priceless throwback pictures of his life. Bullock-Prado revealed he died on Tuesday at 93 years old and made note of his proud service in the military.

"John Wilson Bullock February 11, 1925 - September 18, 2018," she wrote. "Beloved baby brother, American #WWII #bronzestar #veteran, husband, father of 4 strong women, #grandpa, adorable scamp, handsome devil, and trickster to the end."

Bullock's boyfriend, Bryan Randall, also shared an Instagram post about the late father of two on his private account, posting a black-and-white photo of him holding up a sign that reads "No bulls**t allowed."

"On September 18th at 10:04 pm CST, surrounded by family and friends, John W Bullock left the building," he wrote. "As a father, grandfather and WWII veteran, we #thankyouforyourservice PS: Hey God, we’re sending you a live one!'"

Bullock has yet to comment on her father's death. Her mother, Helga, died in 2000.

John met Helga when he was in charge of the U.S. Army's Military Postal Service in Europe and was stationed in Nuremberg. Bullock was raised in Germany before the family relocated to Virginia where John eventually worked as a contractor for the Pentagon.

In June, Bullock got emotional while talking about what her late mother would think about her life now as a mother to son Louis and daughter Laila, during a sit-down with Hoda Kotb that aired on the Today show.

"She'd love every minute," she mused. "And I often sit and, like, I wish that they would just allow the person who's deceased just to beam down for a second so you can say, 'When do you want them to show up?' And I was like, 'Like, right now would be the ultimate time.' I just want her to see how everything is OK and how -- how amazing -- I mean, I truly think that she had a hand in it, you know? I think she had a hand in the gifts. So I just want her to see that we're OK."

