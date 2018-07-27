Sandra Bullock Celebrates 54th Birthday With Boyfriend and Kids in a Gorgeous Floral Dress -- See the Pic!

Sandra Bullock celebrated her 54th birthday with boyfriend Bryan Randall and her two kids, 8-year-old son Louis and 5-year-old daughter Laila, at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The Ocean's 8 leading lady was spotted leaving the restaurant in a quarter-sleeve V-neck black-and-cream floral print midi, accessorized with an oversized black leather clutch, matching ankle-strap heels and finished off with her gorgeous straight brunette tresses.

The actress was joined by fellow A-list friends. Actor Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, along with Ocean's costar Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor. The party of 12 was seated together at a large table in a private room on the second floor.

Backgrid

"They were having a good time. It was a nice night among close friend," a source tells ET. "We didn't see them sing to her, but one of the employees was carrying armloads of gifts that appeared to be from Barney's."

Bullock and company enjoyed the night until closing when she was seen exiting, holding her son's hand as Randall carried her daughter.

ET last caught up with the star at the Ocean's 8 New York City premiere in June, where she talked about her emotional Today interview with co-anchor Hoda Kotb about adopting her two children.

"Oh, my gosh, everything [changes after adoption]," Bullock noted. "You look back on your life and you go, 'I've had a really good life.' But once you have children, you go, 'My life was nothing until you showed up.'"

"I mean, I was wasting time, literally wasting time, every day until they showed up, and now I know exactly what my life is about because of them," she added. "I'm so blessed."

Randall, who is a former model and now photographer, began dating Bullock in 2015. She dished how close he is with her kids in an interview with InStyle for the June issue.

“He’s super kind,” she told the magazine. “For the kids, he’s sort of No. 1. and I’m No. 2. But I get it because he’s more fun and has better treats.”

See the actress reflect on what she has learned about motherhood below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sandra Bullock Says She Asked to Be Fired From Early Film After a ‘Person of Authority’ Made Unwanted Advances

Sandra Bullock, Rihanna & Rest of 'Ocean's 8' Cast Steal the Show at London Premiere

Sandra Bullock and Boyfriend Bryan Randall Show Sweet PDA at 'Ocean's 8' Premiere: Pics!