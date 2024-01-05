Lily Gladstone is enjoying a full-circle moment. The 37-year-old actress plays the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio's character in the critically-acclaimed film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Gladstone attended the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, hosted by Mary Hart, on Thursday to kick off awards season, where she spoke about her pre-teen obsession with DiCaprio's 1997 blockbuster film, Titanic.

"I [got] the double box set from Toys R' Us," Gladstone tells ET's Denny Directo at the Palm Springs Convention Center. "I got on the list early. I was in sixth grade, lived about two miles away from the Toys R' Us. Mom was at work. Dad was at work, so I walked myself over… I've said this before. I made that walk for Kate. Leo did great in the film, but I made that walk for Kate Winslet."

Of course, DiCaprio and Winslet played ill-fated lovers Jack and Rose in James Cameron's film.

Now, the Oscar winner is telling an ugly part of history in the Martin Scorsese movie, Killers of the Flower Moon. DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart while Gladstone plays his wife, Mollie Burkhart, in the film, which follows the real-life contract killings of several members of the Osage Nation by white men after oil was discovered on tribal land.

"The whole story feels so epic because of how talented and committed and beautiful everybody involved was, so it's fantastic," Gladstone tells ET of the cast.

And she and DiCaprio have stayed close since filming.

"Oh yeah, we're buds. We've stayed in touch. I found out about some of my Critics Circle wins from him," she shares. "He texted me congratulations, and I was like, 'Thanks! What'd I miss?' So yeah, it's great."

Killers of the Flower Moon is nominated for seven Golden Globes, including Best Actor and Actress nominations for DiCaprio and Gladstone, respectively. The film begins streaming Friday, Jan. 12 on Apple TV+.

