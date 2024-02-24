Lily Gladstone won big at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. On Saturday, Jessica Chastain announced Gladstone as the winner in the Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture category for her role of Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.

When Gladstone nabbed the win, her fellow nominees all cheered in excitement, no one more so than Poor Things star Emma Stone, who quickly jumped up in glee.

When Gladstone took the stage, she delivered an acceptance speech for the ages, first speaking in her native Blackfoot language, before telling the crowd, "My friends, fellow actors, I feel the good in what you have done -- what you do."

"This has been a hard year for all of us," she continued, alluding to the SAG-AFTRA strike. "Those in this room, those not in this room, I'm so proud that we have gotten here in solidarity with all of our other unions."

Gladstone noted that "it's truly a gift that we get to do this for a living," adding, "That's the win. It was getting to be here, it was getting to be on set, it was getting to tell stories."

"We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it. It's so easy to distance ourselves," she said. "It's so easy to close off, to stop feeling, and we all bravely keep feeling, and that humanizes people. That brings people out of the shadows; it brings visibility."

She then encouraged both those in the crowd and those watching at home to "keep telling stories."

"Those of you who are not actors but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard," she said. "Thank you for all of the compassionate souls in this room and all of the storytellers here tonight. Keep speaking your truths, and keep speaking up for each other."

