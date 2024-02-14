How to Watch the 2024 SAG Awards

We're in the midst of awards season, and coming up, we have the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

This year's ceremony will take place on Feb. 24 and will stream live for the very first time on Netflix. It will honor 2023’s outstanding motion picture and television performances across 15 acting awards and will include a special tribute to the legendary Barbra Streisand, who will receive the 59th annual SAG Life Achievement Award for her storied and illustrious career.

As far as nominations go, Barbie and Oppenheimer are leading the pack on the film front with a total of four nominations each, while HBO's Succession has the most nods on the television side with five.

In terms of movie stars, Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy and Jeffrey Wright are all up for Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role. Likewise, Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone scored nods for Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Meanwhile, when it comes to TV, Brian Cox, Billy Crudup, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Pedro Pascal received nominations for Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series. And when it comes to Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series, Jennifer Aniston, Elizabeth Debicki, Bella Ramsey, Keri Russell and Sarah Snook are all up for the honor.

The 2024 SAG Awards will be hosted by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. For everything you need to know about the awards ceremony, like how to watch the SAG Awards on streaming and more, keep reading.

When are the 2024 SAG Awards?

The 2024 SAG Awards are set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2024 SAG Awards?

For the first time ever, the 2024 SAG Awards will stream live globally on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Who is hosting the 2024 SAG Awards?

The ceremony will be hosted by Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae.

Who is nominated for the 2024 SAG Awards?

Leading this year's nominations are films Barbie and Oppenheimer, who scored the most nominations with four each, including Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture.

On the television front, HBO's Succession is leading with five nominations for its final season. Following closely behind are Ted Lasso, The Bear and The Last of Us with four nods each.

