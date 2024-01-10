Awards

2024 SAG Awards Nominations: See the Full List

By Mekishana Pierre
Published: 7:02 AM PST, January 10, 2024

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani revealed the nominees for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

After several years of pandemic-related delays and changes, and then the now-settled WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the 2024 awards season is back in full swing!

On Wednesday, the nominees for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Instagram Live, marking the fourth year that SAG Awards nominations were presented exclusively on the platform.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher kicked off the announcement with a brief introduction before Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani unveiled the honorees in film and television, as voted by their acting peers. SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Woody Schultz announced nominations for the Outstanding Stunt Ensembles categories.

The 2024 SAG Awards will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. The ceremony will stream live, globally on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

See the full list of nominees below.

FILM

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin 
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon 
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer 
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

 

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession 
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession 

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear 
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear 
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.

RELATED CONTENT:

Barbra Streisand to Receive Life Achievement Award at SAG Awards

SAG Awards

Barbra Streisand to Receive Life Achievement Award at SAG Awards

2023 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

SAG Awards

2023 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

2023 SAG Awards: Biggest Moments and Most Memorable Speeches

Awards

2023 SAG Awards: Biggest Moments and Most Memorable Speeches

Related Photos
Best SAG Awards Looks of All Time
45 Photos
Best SAG Awards Looks of All Time

Tags: