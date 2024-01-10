2024 SAG Awards Nominations: See the Full List

After several years of pandemic-related delays and changes, and then the now-settled WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the 2024 awards season is back in full swing!

On Wednesday, the nominees for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Instagram Live, marking the fourth year that SAG Awards nominations were presented exclusively on the platform.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher kicked off the announcement with a brief introduction before Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani unveiled the honorees in film and television, as voted by their acting peers. SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Woody Schultz announced nominations for the Outstanding Stunt Ensembles categories.

The 2024 SAG Awards will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. The ceremony will stream live, globally on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

See the full list of nominees below.

FILM

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

