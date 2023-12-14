Barbra Streisand will receive a huge honor at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards, as she's recognized for her storied and illustrious career. The Funny Girl star has been announced as the recipient of the 59th annual SAG Life Achievement Award.

SAG-AFTRA announced the news on Thursday, sharing that the award is given annually to an actor who fosters the "finest ideals of the acting profession." It's the guild's highest tribute, celebrating a star's career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments.

Streisand will receive her award during the ceremony, which is set to stream live on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

"Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew's Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen," Streisand said in a statement. "The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire."

Barbra Streisand receives The Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award on July 01, 2023 in Malibu, California. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation

Streisand released her highly-anticipated memoir, My Name is Barbra, on Nov. 7, sharing her story in her own words. The legendary entertainer is one of only a handful of stars who can claim EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony throughout her six-decade career.

With her debut on-screen role in Funny Girl, Streisand won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1969. She went on to deliver career-defining performances in classic films like The Way We Were and A Star Is Born, among numerous others.

In 1989, Streisand became the first woman to write, direct, produce and star in a major motion picture with Yentl, which earned five Academy Award nominations. She followed it up with directing efforts for The Prince of Tides -- which scored her a Best Picture nomination -- and The Mirror Has Two Faces.

(Original Caption) 8/1973-Singer Barbara Streisand is shown in a closeup portrait, August 1973. Photograph filed 9/29/73. - Bettmann / Getty Images

"Barbra Streisand is an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry," gushed SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher. "From her earliest days captivating audiences on Broadway to her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics like Funny Girl, The Way We Were, and A Star Is Born, Barbra's ability to inhabit her characters with authenticity is nothing short of extraordinary."

Drescher continued, "Her enduring career is a testament to her genuine performances, connecting with audiences on a profound level. She is a colossal icon with a relentless work ethic, evolving with each stage of her remarkable journey. We celebrate Barbra Streisand not just for her achievements but for the enduring legacy she has carved."

Among the other top honors Streisand has received, are two Academy Awards, 10 Grammys -- including the Grammy Legend and Lifetime Achievement Awards -- five Emmy Awards, three Peabody Awards and a Tony Award.

RELATED CONTENT: