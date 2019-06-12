Lily-Rose Depp gets caught up in a very complicated and very French love triangle in the comedy, A Faithful Man, and ET is exclusively premiering the trailer stateside.

The titular faithful man is Abel (Louis Garrel, who also directed and co-wrote the film with Oscar winner Jean-Claude Carrière). Nine years ago, Abel's girlfriend, Marianne (Laetitia Casta) got pregnant and left him for his best friend. Now, the couple is rekindling their romance -- only to contend with more drama than they'd ever expected.

There's Marianne's son, for starters, who is convinced his mother poisoned his late father. Plus, Abel attracts a new admirer in Eve (Depp), the younger sister of his one-time best friend, who makes it clear she harbors a long-standing crush on Abel and will stop at nothing to win him over.

"I want Abel. Leave him for me," Eve says in the trailer.

"What if I say no?" Marianne responds incredulously.

"Then it's war," Eve warns.

A Faithful Man premiered at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, with its U.S. debut at the New York Film Festival. It is being released by Kino Lorber in NYC on July 19 and L.A. on July 26, with more theaters to follow. See the exclusive poster for the film, below.

