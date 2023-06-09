Lily-Rose Depp Reacts to Chloe Fineman's NSFW 'The Idol' Spoof

Lily-Rose Depp is reacting to Chloe Fineman's spot-on impression of her character, Jocelyn, on The Idol, and the actress' reaction can be summed up with three simple letters -- LOL.

Depp dropped a comment on Fineman's viral post from Thursday, in which the Saturday Night Live star spoofs Depp's pop-star protagonist, Jocelyn, with an exaggerated portrayal that includes smoking half a dozen cigarettes, wearing a backward bra and speaking with the same vernacular Depp's Jocelyn uses on the show.

"Does my song f**k?" Fineman's spoof asks in the video while wearing dark eye shadow. "Like, music should f**k."

At one point, Fineman pulls a lacy red robe over her head and ties it around her neck, eerily similar to Jocelyn near the end of episode 1 when Abel Tesfaye's character, the club owner Tedros, tells her to "block out her world" and then covers her head in a red robe before puzzlingly proceeding with erotic asphyxiation. After cutting a hole for her to breathe, Tedros tells her, "Now you can sing."

In the spoof video, Fineman, who is no stranger to making hilarious impressions, then belts out Cher's "Believe" with the robe wrapped over her head. Fineman's Jocelyn also blurts out things like, "Music should sound like it's poly, or like bi, or like, music doesn't have a gender. It just f**ks."

Fineman captioned the post, "My audition for THE IDOL (must have got lost in the mail) @theidol 🚬🚬 (@lilyrose_depp is a GODDESS of talent). Depp then commented, "I’m loling 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ….. and ur makeup looks bomb."

Tesfaye -- better known as The Weeknd -- reposted the video on his Instagram Story and made a pitch to SNL execs: "As soon as the writers strike is over I need @lilyrose_depp and @theweeknd on @nbcsnl w @chloeiscrazy."

Just last month, Depp spoke to ET about where she drew inspiration for her character.

"Of course, there are so many incredible pop stars of today that I have nothing but admiration and respect for -- and of course, you can't help but thinking of when you think of a character like Jocelyn -- but we're definitely not telling anybody else's story or trying to base her on any real person," the actress explained to ET over a virtual interview from the Cannes Film Festival, where the series premiered its first two episodes.

"We actually drew from a lot of other influences that are not pop stars," she added. "We thought a lot about Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct and the Gene Tierneys and Lauren Bacalls... all of these women that were very inspiring to me for the role."

Before airing the first episode June 4 on Max, the series was embroiled in controversy when a Rolling Stone expose claimed production had "gone wildly, disgustingly off the rails."

Tesfaye would ultimately respond to the criticism in a Vanity Fair profile, saying he "thought the article was ridiculous." He added, "I wanted to give a ridiculous response to it."

At the time the allegations were first published, Tesfaye responded by sharing a clip from the show in which his character deems Rolling Stone "irrelevant."

