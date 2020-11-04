Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson have practically spent their entire lives together, from growing up and dancing in the same studios to competing against each other on Dancing With the Stars. Now, the two are ready to embark on a whole new chapter -- motherhood! -- and couldn't be happier to have each other along for the ride.

Just days before Lindsay gave birth to a beautiful baby girl with husband Samuel Cusick, ET's Keltie Knight sat down with the pro dancers for an exclusive chat on all things babies, parenting expectations, DWTS and more.

"I just can't believe it. Witney and I are sitting here both pregnant, chatting with Entertainment Tonight!" Lindsay, 26, gushed. "It's actually insane. We've done so many things in our lives together, so it's like, naturally, why wouldn't we get pregnant together? It's so funny because you can't really plan a pregnancy. I mean, you can plan when you want to try, but it's not like it's always going to happen when you want it to."

"Now we're just comparing our bellies," added 27-year-old Witney, who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Carson McAllister in January. "Like, can you believe we both have bellies right now? It's really weird."

While Lindsay said "there's a lot" that she will probably "still have to figure out" about parenting, Witney admitted that the thought of actually raising a real-life human still terrifies her a bit.

"It's still not real to me. Like, I feel him in there all the time but it's still not real that I'll actually have him and hold him," she confessed. "It's just gonna be really, really weird. I don't think I'm quite ready like Lindsay."

"I'm kind of freaked out still," she added, laughing. "I was so anxious for him to come and now all of a sudden I'm like, 'Oh, this is going too fast. I only have, like, 10 weeks left.' It's going way too fast. I'm a little scared."

One thing that excites both Witney and Lindsay, however, is the thought of their babies getting together for play dates, which they're hoping will eventually turn into dance classes.

"Oh, it'll be full throttle for sure!" Witney raved. "We're gonna take turns with day care. Like, Lindsay, you take them once a week, me once a week. And we'll sneak in some dance lessons there, in day care."

"Yes, and it's perfect we have a boy and a girl," added Lindsay. "I feel like it'll be good because boy and girl friend relationships are so much fun. They can be partners, maybe girlfriend, boyfriend, who knows."

When ET suggested that perhaps their babies could turn into "the next pro couple" on DWTS someday, the girls agreed, with Lindsay saying, "I feel like it's gonna happen. Even if we just enter them into, like, a little, tiny competition when they're young."

"We just have to just for fun!" added Witney.

Babies aside, Lindsay and Witney also opened up about ABC's current 29th season of DWTS. Although they're not competing this year, the ladies have both been keeping up with the competition, cheering on their fellow pros from the comfort of their homes.

Lindsay admitted that viewing the show as a fan definitely feels different, and she finds herself being judgy.

"I won't say judgy in, like, a bad way, but I'm literally watching and I want to critique it," she explained. "Like, trying to pick things apart and thinking about it like, 'Ooh, that would've been better if they did this,' or, 'Oh, that was such a good choice.'"

"It's funny because I get invested in it, but then at the same time, like, I'm not stressed about anything," she continued. "I'm not worried about my score or the judges. It's just like I watch it subjectively."

Witney chimed in, telling ET that it especially feels weird watching the commercial breaks, because that's usually the time when the dancers and their celebrity partners would be behind the scenes in the ballroom, "stressing or, like, 'OK, practice,' before going on to perform.

"Now I'm literally eating food [watching], and I'm like, 'Wow, this looks a lot different than last year,'" she joked. "It's completely different. It's so crazy. I'm kind of just enjoying just watching it as an audience member. I don't have to worry about anything."

"I feel so proud of all of my friends because they are doing so incredible and a little part of me definitely misses it, but this is such a special journey for both of us," she added. "I just feel so grateful and I'm just so content with where I am right now in my life."

ET then put the ladies to the test, asking them to reveal which season 29 dance couples they believe will make it into the Top Four, and who will go on to win the mirrorball.

They both agreed that three of the Top Four duos will be: Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev.

"The last one I think is a toss-up," Lindsay said. "But I think it could be Nelly [and Daniella Karagach] because he's just been so surprising."

As for their top two picks for the season 29 champion?

"The obvious choice to me is Nev and Jenna, I would say," Lindsay shared, with Witney agreeing, saying, "I would say that as well."

"The second [choice] is a wildcard because, it kind of depends on personality," Witney added. "Kaitlyn's got a great personality and she is really freaking good, too. So, I mean, you kind of gotta have both in the top two."

Before we let Witney and Lindsay go, we also surprised the ladies with heartfelt messages from fellow pros Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater. Our favorite video came from new dad Artem Chigvintsev, who was joined by his fiancée, Nikki Bella, and their baby boy, Matteo.

"Hi, Lindsay! Hi, Witney! We are so excited for you to experience this little bundle of joy," he raved. "It's a true miracle."

"Oh my goodness, we are so excited for you both to be new moms," added Nikki. "It honestly is the greatest joy in the whole wide world. There is no better, greater love than this."

