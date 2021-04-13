Lindsay Arnold is responding to claims that she has been photoshopping her C-Section scar out of photos. The Dancing With the Stars pro and new mom took to Instagram to clarify that the scar is now her "new favorite part" of her body. Arnold welcomed her baby girl, Sage, with husband, Samuel Cusik, in November.

"C-Section Scar: there has been some speculation on my last couple posts about whether or not I have been photoshopping my scar out of my pictures... now I usually don't even give time of day to comments like this BUT I feel like this needs to be addressed as it's important to me that you all know that my c-section scar is now my favorite part of my body. It is the representation of the thing I am most proud of in my life and that is our sweet Sagey 💕💕" Arnold wrote alongside a bikini-clad photo, showing off the scar.

Arnold went on to clarify that the reason her scar isn't as visible in many of her photos, is because of how low it sits, adding that she would never photoshop any part of her body.

"I seriously want to show my scar to everyone I see cause I think it's so insane and crazy cool that Sage came out of that little cut in my belly?! I mean come on how incredible is that?! What's also incredible are amazing doctors that make it possible to do a c-section and have the scar be so low it is not even visible in a bikini (had to pull my suit down low for this) which is why you all are not seeing it in my pics," the new mom said. "I would never and have never photoshopped any part of my body and wanted a dedicated post to my beautiful scar that I truly love so much ❤️❤️ so hahaha for those who care or even read this far, no I am not photoshopping my scar out of anything and in case anyone forgot WOMENS BODIES ARE INCREDIBLE 🤗🤗 #csection #birth #scar."

Arnold has had no problem showing off her post-baby body. Just two months after giving birth to Sage, the pro dancer posted a photo of herself in a bikini while on vacation.

In the pics, she smiles as she sports a dark, string bikini. Arnold is standing in the ocean in the shots, while on a beach vacation with her husband and daughter.

"Vacation time," she captioned the pic. "Instagram husband/dad of the year goes to Sam who is mine and Sage's personal photographer for this trip."

Arnold previously celebrated her new body 11 days after giving birth, writing on Instagram that she's "never felt more proud" of herself.

"Feeling incredibly grateful for this body that carried our sweet Sage and is now feeding her and taking care of her," she wrote. "I think it's easy to only feel grateful for our bodies when we feel we are at our tip top shape but I have truly never felt more proud of my body and it's tired/sore muscles, sore nipples, and my new c section scar that will always remind me of the most special day of my life when we got to hold our little girl for the first time."

"Going to try and remember this feeling forever and focus more on loving my body because of what it does for me rather than how I look," she added.

RELATED CONTENT

Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson's Newborn Babies Have First Play Date

Lindsay Arnold Responds to Parenting Critics: 'I'm Very Over It'

Lindsay Arnold Wears a Bikini 2 Months After Giving Birth: Pics!

Lindsay Arnold Gives Birth to Her First Child This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery