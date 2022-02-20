Lindsey Pearlman, 'Empire' and 'General Hospital' Actress, Dead at 43

Lindsey Pearlman, known for her roles in Empire, General Hospital, Selena: The Series and more has been found dead after going missing. She was 43.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Pearlman's death in a statement shared to their website Friday, writing, "Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman."

A cause of death for the actress is not yet known and will be determined by the coroner.

The news of Pearlman's tragic death comes just five days after she was reported missing.

Per a missing persons alert previously issued by the LAPD, Pearlman was last seen on Feb. 13 around 12:00 p.m. on the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in Hollywood, several miles from where her body was later discovered. Police said in the alert that she "failed to return home," and had not been heard from or seen since.

Pearlman's cousin, Savannah, also confirmed the news Friday, after sharing that her family was offering a reward for any information leading to the 43-year-old actress' whereabouts.

"UPDATE: I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance. Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor.

"Please know that you are never truly alone," Savannah added. "Lindsey's sister has asked that we share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255. Thank you. #LindseyPearlman."

Young Sheldon actress, Danielle Pinnock, shared her reaction to the news of Pearlman's tragic passing, tweeting that "it feels surreal that she is gone."

"I met the most talented people ever in the Chi. We all moved to LA together in hopes of pursuing our dreams. Our community lost Lindsey Pearlman," Pinnock wrote. "She was hilarious, goofy AF, stunning, and ridiculously gifted. Just talked to her two weeks ago. It feels surreal that she is gone."

Friend and fellow actress, Lynn Chen, posted a touching photo of Pearlman and her dog, writing, "This is how I will remember Lindsey Pearlman."

"This is how I will remember Lindsey Pearlman. Effortlessly beautiful and talented. Hilarious. Compassionate. Unapologetic," Chen shared. "She lit up every room. She listened intently on stage and off. She so loved animals. I am sorry to her family and all the communities who deeply adored her."

In her career, Pearlman held roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice. In addition to her stints on Empire and Selena: The Series Pearlman's acting credits include roles on Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, Vicious, The Purge anthology series and BET+'s The Ms. Pat Show.

