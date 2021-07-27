Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell Split After 9 Years of Marriage

Lindsie Chrisley and her husband, Will Campbell, are calling it quits after nine years of marriage. The former Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram Tuesday to share the news that the pair had mutually decided to end their marriage.

"While one door closes, another opens," Chrisley began the separation announcement. "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."

The pair share 9-year-old Jackson, who is sitting in his mom's lap in the snap she shared alongside the heartfelt post.⁣

⁣

"Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week," she continued. "Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family. ❤️⁣"

Chrisley and Campbell started dating in 2009 and eloped in 2012, a move her famous family did not approve of.

In August 2016, Chrisley told People that she was filing for divorce from Campbell. Calling him her "first love," Chrisley said at the time that they had grown apart and that the relationship "wasn't going to work" for the pair.

"[Will and I] came to a mutual agreement and understanding that this wasn’t going to work for us – but what we can do is promise each other that we will make the best situation for our child, co-parent and move forward the best way we know how,” she told the publication at the time.

The couple then reconciled and had spent the past Valentine's Day together as a couple before making Tuesday's announcement.

