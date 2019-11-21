Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about a tragedy she suffered years ago.

During Thursday's episode of herCoffee Convos Podcast With Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley, the Chrisley Knows Best star revealed to Monica Ten-Kate (Monica the Medium) that she miscarried following the birth of her now 6-year-old son, Jackson, whom she shares with husband Will Campbell. Though Chrisley didn't know the sex of the baby, Ten-Kate suggested that it was a girl.

"I feel like this little girl [you lost], she's [watching Jackson saying], 'That’s my brother! I see what he's up to and I'm so proud of him. I'm so excited!'" Ten-Kate told Chrisley. "And I just get this feeling of, 'Mom just needs to know, again, it wasn’t the right time and that this all will make sense in hindsight.'"

"I do feel like there's this back and forth of whether or not you want to have more children, or maybe, like, some days you do, some days you don't," she continued, asking Chrisley if all of this was making sense. "But I do have this feeling of, 'You'll know when you know.' I get this sense of the message here is even though you've gone through loss, that they don't want you to make that feel like you have to rush. That's what it is. It's not like you have to worry about, 'Oh, am I struggling?' It's amost the exact opposite, of they don't want you to worry that you might have some sort of issue or something going on that makes [you] have to rush the timeline. Just to go on your timeline, and it'll happen when it's supposed to happen."

Back in May, Chrisley explained via Instagram that she's constantly asked whether she and Campbell have plans to have another child.

"'Are you going to have another baby?' That is the question that I get asked the most! The short answer is, maybe 🤷🏼‍♀️" she admitted. "It has been a little over six years since I had Jackson! 👦🏼 As he gets closer to graduating from kindergarten, I've found myself wondering what it would be like to have a second little one."

Chrisley's latest revelation comes amid ongoing legal drama with her estranged father, Todd Chrisley, and his wife, Julie. More on that in the video below.

