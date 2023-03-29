Lionel Richie Says He Can No Longer Go 'All Night Long,' Jokes Sex Is a 'Fierce 15 Minutes'
Lionel Richie doesn't quite have the same... stamina that he did in 1983. The 73-year-old singer was a guest alongside his fellow American Idol judges, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, on Tuesday's episode of The View, where he was asked about his hit song, "All Night Long (All Night)."
"When I wrote 'All Night Long,' it was truly all night long," Richie quipped, making a pointed reference to his sex life. "Now my 'all night long' is down to a fierce 15 minutes. But don't worry about it, we'll talk about it later."
Richie's Idol co-stars laughed at his comments, with Perry asking, "Is this show live? Fifteen minutes, that's long, bud!"
Both Perry and Bryan shook Richie's hand, congratulating him.
"Damn right, and don't you forget that," Richie cracked.
Richie is currently dating Lisa Parigi, who is 40 years his junior. The pair have been together for nearly 10 years. He was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Brenda Harvey-Richie, from 1973 to 1993, and later Diane Alexander from 1995 to 2004. Lionel is dad to adopted daughter, 41-year-old Nicole Richie, with Brenda and shares 28-year-old son Miles and 24-year-old daughter Sofia with Diane.
