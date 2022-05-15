Lisa Marie Presley is sharing her review on Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis biopic. The daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley took to Instagram Saturday to praise the movie and share how much her children enjoyed it -- including her late son, Benjamin, who she said would've "absolutely loved" the film.

"I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son," Presley began, reflecting on loss of her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020.

She continued. "Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore."

While Presley's focus has been on her family, she has taken time to watch the biopic -- out June 24 -- about her late father, which she called "nothing short of spectacular."

"However, that being said, I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite," Presley said before praising Austin Butler's performance in the film. "Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)"

Not only did she love the film, Presley said it's something that she and her family can be proud of forever, as they remember the rock 'n' roll legend.

"You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever," she stated. "What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced."

"It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well," Presley added.

The 54-year-old singer-songwriter continued to share her love for the film and for Luhrmann for finally "setting the record" straight when it came to her father's life and legacy.

"Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring," she gushed. "I know I'm being repetitive, but I don’t care, Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way."

Benjamin shared a special connection with his late grandfather, and his striking resemblance to Elvis was headline-making. In October 2020, he was laid to rest at Graceland, alongside his grandfather and other relatives.

Following his passing, a rep for Presley released a statement to ET at the time, saying she was "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley."

"She adored that boy," the statement added. "He was the love of her life."

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley Lead Elvis Fans in Vigil on 40th Anniversary of His Death



