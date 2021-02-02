Lisa Marie Presley is feeling the love. The daughter of Elvis Presley celebrated her 53rd birthday on Monday and took a moment to express her gratitude after a heartbreaking year. The musician posted a photo of herself with her daughters, actress Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, on Instagram, along with a note to her followers.

"Thank you for all of the overwhelming birthday wishes from everyone," she wrote. "Like everyday, I couldn’t have made it through without these three by my side. 💙~ LMP."

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, also wished her a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday Yisa! Mom❤️," she captioned a throwback pic.

This was Lisa Marie's first post since October, when she paid tribute to her late son, Benjamin, on his birthday.

Benjamin died by suicide in July. He was 27. On what would've been his 28th birthday, Lisa Marie posted a photo of the two together.

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you," she wrote alongside a pic of Benjamin blowing out candles on a cake. "The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same."

Lisa Marie continued her post, which was her first since Benjamin's death, by asking her late son to "wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for [your older sister] Riley."

Benjamin was laid to rest at Graceland, alongside his grandfather Elvis, and other relatives in October.

Following Benjamin's death, a rep for Lisa Marie released a statement to ET, saying she was "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley."

"She adored that boy," the statement added. "He was the love of her life."

