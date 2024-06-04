Fans won't be able to help falling in love with the newly unveiled cover and title of Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir.

On Tuesday, Random House shared that the title of the book, set to publish on Oct. 15, is From Here to the Great Unknown. The title is seemingly a reference to a lyric from "Where No One Stands Alone," which Lisa Marie released as a posthumous duet with her famous father, Elvis Presley, in 2018. Elvis initially recorded the song for his 1967 studio album, How Great Thou Art.

As for the cover image, the memoir features a photo of Lisa Marie as a young girl sitting in front of Elvis. Her mother Priscilla Presley's face is not shown in the picture, but her hand appears to be on Lisa Marie's arm in the image.

"We are honored to share the cover and title of this much-anticipated memoir. Born to an American myth and raised in the wilds of Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley tells her whole story in this one-of-a-kind memoir completed by her daughter, Riley Keough," Random House shared on X (formerly Twitter).

In January, the publishing house confirmed that the memoir would be released posthumously in October. While Lisa Marie had been working on the book prior to her unexpected death in January 2023, she had asked her firstborn child to help finish the book. Following the untimely death of her mom at age 54, Riley fulfilled Lisa Marie's wish using tapes she recorded sharing stories from her life. According to Random House, such stories include memories from being at Graceland with Elvis, living in Los Angeles with Priscilla, her first marriage to Riley's dad, Danny Keough, and her second to Michael Jackson.

Riley previously told Variety that Lisa Marie had been working on the memoir for about three or four years before her death. "It's just something that I felt I needed to do for her and help her complete that project," she told Variety. "It's very bittersweet and I'm happy to do that for her."

Of reading a draft, the Under the Bridge star said, "It makes me feel very close to her."

Riley -- the oldest of Lisa Marie's four children -- commemorated what would have been Lisa Marie's 56th birthday in February. She captioned a throwback photo of her mom smiling, "Happy Birthday mama 🫶."

The actress has been very involved in the Presley legacy following Lisa Marie's death. Most recently, Riley, who is the trustee of the Promenade Trust that owns Graceland, filed a lawsuit against a company claiming that Lisa Marie borrowed $3.8 million and gave a deed of trust "encumbering Graceland as security." She denied her mother ever borrowing that money or giving a deed of trust to Graceland to the company and alleged the company's signed documents were forgeries. She asked the court for injunctive relief to stop a foreclosure sale of the historic property. Ultimately, the company did not move forward with its claim.

