Priscilla Presley is celebrating Riley Keough's birthday this year in an extra special way.

On Wednesday, Presley, 79, posted a sweet Instagram Reel tribute to her granddaughter for her 35th birthday, which she captioned, "Wishing my beautiful & talented granddaughter Riley a very happy birthday- 🌹."

"I want to wish my granddaughter, Riley, a very, very happy birthday. I adore her. I think she's very talented, and I love hanging out together," Presley says as a photo of the two appears.

She concludes, "Happy, happy birthday," before shining gold text reading "Happy Birthday Riley" appears.

Presley reposted the video to her Instagram Story with the text "Happy Birthday Riley" and three birthday cake emojis.

On Tuesday, Keough -- who is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and Daniel Keough -- posted a birthday tribute of her own. She shared a mix of seven videos and photos on Instagram from behind-the-scenes moments with the cast of Under the Bridge, which has already received Emmy buzz.

"It's almost my birthday and the @underthebridgehulu finale is out 🥳," Keough penned.

The mother of one also reposted several of her friends' birthday shout-outs to her, including ones from fashion stylist Jamie Mizrahi, talent agent Alexandra Trustman, half-sister Finley Lockwood, Daisy Jones & The Six co-star Sam Claflin, photographer Jadan Huter and actress Georgie Flores -- but has yet to reshare Presley's.

Keough's birthday post comes days after she celebrated her grandmother's 79th birthday on May 23, the night before her actual birthday, when Presley's only son, Navarone Garcia, threw her a surprise birthday party. Garcia was born to Presley and ex Marco Garibaldi a decade after her 1973 divorce from Elvis Presley.

The actress, who is married to Ben Smith-Petersen, joined close family at Cipriani in Beverly Hills, California, including her 15-year-old siblings Finley and Harper, who are the daughters of Presley's fourth ex-husband, Michael Lockwood. Lockwood was married to Presley for 10 years and has full custody of their twins.

But the celebration came at a turbulent time. Keough was previously named the sole trustee of the Promenade Trust set up by her mother, who died after going into full cardiac arrest on Jan. 12, 2023, at age 54. She filed a lawsuit earlier this month to stop her grandfather, Elvis', Memphis home, Graceland, from being sold. ET confirmed on May 23 that the lawsuit was dropped after a judge blocked foreclosure sale and sided with Keough.

"We can confirm the Trust attorney stated that he received an email from [the company] saying they will not be moving forward with their claim," a rep for Graceland said in a statement to ET.

RELATED CONTENT: