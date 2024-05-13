It was a bittersweet holiday for many on Sunday as people across the country celebrated Mother's Day. Finley Lockwood, the 15-year-old daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, took to her Instagram Story to honor her mother on the special holiday.

"Happy Mother's Day to the best mom ever," Finley wrote, captioning a throwback pic of herself and her twin sister, Harper, dressed up like princesses with their famous mom. "Even though we can't celebrate with you I'm still so grateful for all our memories."

Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, Riley Keough, reposted the sentiment on her own Instagram Story.

Finley Lockwood's Mother's Day tribute to Lisa Marie Presley - Finley Lockwood/Instagram

The daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died in January 2023, leaving behind her three daughters. She was proceeded in death by her son, Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin died at the age of 27 of suicide in July 2020.

ET spoke with Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla in January as she reflected on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood see at Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS, Memphis, TN, in June 2022. - Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

"Listen, I think about her all day, all night. I miss my daughter very, very much, and it was a shock to all of us," Priscilla told ET at the time. "But mostly for a mother, you know, who, when they lose their child, a lot is lost of them too. As a parent, we grieve; we can't believe it; we try to understand. You know, the thoughts of my daughter, I know she wasn't that happy. I know that when her son died, that was really when she just didn't want to be here."

Lisa Marie died of cardiac arrest in January 2023. She was 54.

