Riley Keough is honoring her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, on the one-year anniversary of her death.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of her as a child with her mom sitting in a booth at a restaurant. A young Lisa Marie is resting her head on both of her palms while staring down at the game young Riley's playing on the restaurant table.

Keough captioned the post with a simple red heart, and her followers flooded the comments section to offer their condolences.

"Your mother loved you, your brother and your sisters fiercely and devotedly... death does not rob us of that love, nor our memories. I have the best recollections of your beautiful mother from the time she was 4 1/2. She was extraordinarily special, but you already know that. I loved her then, now, and always. My thoughts & my heart are with you…💜🙏🏻," read one comment. Another comment read, "she’s looking down on you ri ❤️ sending so much love."

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only child died on Jan. 12, 2023 after she went into cardiac arrest. She was 54.

Priscilla also honored her late daughter with a sweet social media post.

"Today is a very solemn day. It's been a year since your passing and not a day goes by when I don't think about and miss you," Priscilla tweeted. "Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that ....gives me comfort. Mom."

Keough on Thursday also shared that Lisa Marie's memoir, which had been worked on prior to her passing, got a publishing date of Oct. 15. Keough collaborated on the project to bring the untitled book to completion. The memoir is described by Random House as a "raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind" account that will offer an intimate look into one of America's most storied families.

Lisa Marie died two days after she made her final public appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, where she crashed Austin Butler's interview with ET and then sang his praises for his portrayal of her late father in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Elvis.

Just last week, ahead of the one-year death anniversary of her mother, Keough walked the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six. The statue went to Beef's Ali Wong.

